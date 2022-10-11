Right Said Fred claims Beyonce sampled their 1992 one-hit-wonder without permission, but the singer promptly shut them down.

Driving the news: Earlier this week, ’90s band Right Said Fred called out Beyonce, claiming she sampled their song, “I’m Too Sexy” without obtaining proper permission. Beyonce called the allegations “erroneous and incredibly disparaging.”



Beyonce sampled “I’m Too Sexy” in her 2022 track “Alien Superstar.” She told fans she obtained the proper authorization to sample the 1992 track.

“Normally the artist approaches us but Beyoncé didn’t because she’s such an arrogant person,” Right Said Fred told The Sun earlier this week.

“Permission was not only granted for its use, but they publicly spoke of their gratitude for being on the album,” Beyonce told Entertainment News. “Permission was asked of their publisher on May 11, 2022, and the publisher approved the use on June 15, 2022. They were paid for the usage in August, 2022.”

In July, Right Said Fred tweeted, “Its nice to get a writing credit on the new Beyonce album.”

What they’re saying: If Beyonce fans are anything, it’s loyal. Fans immediately took the pop star’s side and slammed Right Said Fred for the band’s allegations.

Right Said Fred thought they were going to control the narrative, and Beyoncé came back at them with FULL RECEIPTS. Embarrassing. — 𝙱𝚎𝚌𝚌𝚊. (@MJFINESSELOVER) October 7, 2022

I guess both Kelis and Right Said Fred (whomever they may be) just wanted attention maybe... or a call I guess... but a call is going to lead to asking for unnecessary money that Beyonce isn't required to pay legally. B is required to pay only the publishers and such. — Scorbunns (@Scorbunns) October 7, 2022

Sounds like Right Said Fred was wrong… or just trying to promote their new book — RENAISSANCE Updates 🪩 (@B7Album) October 7, 2022

According to Right Said Fred, Beyoncé should not use 'I'm Too Sexy.'



I think she is far better qualified to sing it than they are. — Citizen Paul Templeman 🪧 (@PaulTempleman6) October 7, 2022

Details: Right Said Fred intend to continue pushing their claims forward but admit they feel hopeless taking on Beyonce.

