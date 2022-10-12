Facebook Twitter
Top 20 performances from Week 9 in Utah high school football

By James Edward James Edwardjedward@deseretnews.com
Corner Canyon’s Isaac Wilson passes the ball as Corner Canyon and Lone Peak play at Lone Peak on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022. Corner Canyon won 35-6.

Each week the Deseret News collects high school football stats from around the state, with approximately 85% of the coaches submitting their offensive and defensive stats each week.

Here’s a look at some headliner performances from Week 9. Also check out the Deseret News’ complete sortable leaders feature for offense, defense and special teams.

Class 6A

Easton Baggett, Davis — Hauled in 10 catches for 161 yards and a pair of scores as the Darts continued late-season surge with a 47-21 win over Weber.

Isaac Wilson, Corner Canyon — With a national ESPN audience watching, completed 25 of 39 passes for 356 yards and two touchdowns while also rushing for 115 yards and a score in the Chargers’ 35-6 win over Lone Peak.

Sesi Vailahi, West — Carried the ball four times for 25 yards and a score and hauled in five passes for 73 yards and another score to lead the Panthers to the 35-7 win over Kearns.

Collin Sheffield, Skyridge — Recorded two tackles and two interceptions, one of which he returned for a touchdown, to lead another dominant Skyridge defensive effort in the 42-0 win over Pleasant Grove.

Jake Meyers, Riverton — Completed 21 of 35 passes for 267 yards and four touchdowns as Riverton rolled past Mountain Ridge for the 38-13 victory.

Class 5A

Kyson Condie, Provo — Completed 26 of 34 passes (76%) for 272 yards and three touchdowns to pace the Bulldogs past Wasatch for the 42-13 win.

Dace O’Bagy, Uintah — Carried the ball 21 times for 169 yards and a touchdown as Uintah edged Hillcrest 42-35 in a wild Region 7 game.

Brock Wilson, Stansbury — Had a huge day offensively and defensively as he carried the ball 24 times for 168 yards and a touchdown, caught four passes for 65 yards, and had two interceptions.

Ryder Burton, Springville — Completed 13 of 20 passes for 327 yards and four touchdowns, raising his season total to 18, as the Red Devils cruised past Salem Hills 49-14.

Dax Sumko, Box Elder — Rushed the ball 20 times for 124 yards and two touchdowns in leading Box Elder to impressive 37-8 win over Bonneville.

Class 4A

Casey Crofts, Mountain Crest — Had a huge performance at QB for the Mustangs as he completed 16 of 24 passes for 364 yards and four touchdowns in 41-13 win over Bear River.

Jalen Schultz, Dixie — Had a gutty performance in leading Dixie to 24-19 upset of Crimson Cliffs as he passed for 280 yards and a touchdown and also rushed for another touchdown.

Noah Fuailetolo, Desert Hills — Completed 14 of 18 passes for 200 yards and five touchdowns in a dominant performance to lead the Thunder past Cedar, 52-13.

Class 3A

Lukifanga Kaumatule, Juan Diego — Enjoyed another dominant performance as he carried the ball 15 times for 274 yards and three scores in Juan Diego’s 48-21 win over Ben Lomond.

Alex Jackson, Juab — Completed 20 of 32 passes for 374 yards and seven touchdowns in dominant outing to lead Juab past Carbon, 51-0.

Jaxon Jensen, Canyon View — Completed 31 of 47 passes for 408 yards and three touchdowns in leading the Falcons to 21-7 win over Richfield.

Class 2A

Zac Conway, San Juan — Enjoyed another big game with 11 tackles and two sacks as the Broncos held off Beaver for the 35-27 win. He also added 157 yards of total offense.

Cameron Smith, Delta — Caught six passes for 190 yards and three touchdowns in leading Delta past Grand for the 61-7 victory. He also rushed for another another touchdown.

Class 1A

Parker Crum, Duchesne — Passed for 119 yards and two scores and rushed for 178 yards and two more TDs in leading the Eagles past North Sevier 52-0.

Bo Hardy, Milford — Carried the ball 18 times for 199 yards and two touchdowns in leading Milford to the 28-13 victory North Summit.

