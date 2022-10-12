High school girls soccer: 4A/3A/2A playoff recap from Wednesday’s games

4A Playoffs

A pair of goals from Rylan Tebbs and then a shutout in goal from Cambria Simper helped No. 6 Cedar seed top No. 11 Bear River in the 4A first round.

“We played well today we had two other goals waived off. One was going in as the halftime clock went off. Snow Canyon is a great team and we will need to come out and play our best game of the season to get the win. This is the part of the season where team need to be playing their best to move on.”

— Cedar coach Scott Kamachi

Amalia Fonua scored twice in the first half while Karlee Allen added a goal in each half as No. 7 seed Sky View jumped all over No. 10 seed Dixie to advance to the 4A quarterfinals.

“Our girls played so hard and executed the game plan. Our bench played a big role in the game and brought a ton of energy.”

— Sky View coach Stacee Sparrow

Cambree Tensmeyer notched four goals while Austin Miller chipped in with a pair as No. 4 seed Green Canyon rolled past Pine View to advance to the 4A quarterfinals.

“When these girls play their style of soccer they are hard to beat. When they trust each other and work hard they are unstoppable.”

— Green Canyon coach Kirt Sadler

It took 79 minutes and 55 seconds, but No. 8 seed Logan finally got the job done against No. 9 seed Crimson Cliffs as Mia Lopez scored with five seconds remaining to clinch the 4A first round win for the Grizzlies. KryzLynn Uresk earned the shootout for Logan.

“I am so proud of my girls today. It was not our best game by any means, and it was so hot, but we gutted it out and did what we needed to do. I am so happy we were finally able to get the win and a shut out. KryzLynn played so well for us and has all season so it was fun to get the shut out for her.”

— Logan coach Natalie Norris

Ellie Hendrix scored a pair of goals while Dottie Bethers chipped in with another as No. 5 seed Desert Hills rolled past No. 12 seed Hurricane for the 4A first round win. Aisey Gargano earned the shutout in goal for the Thunder.

“The girls came out today focused and ready to play. Hurricane came out and gave a great performance defensively as they have all year. I am proud of our team for staying focused and sticking to the game plan. We are excited and look forward to our next match up with Green Canyon.”

— Desert Hills coach Benji Nelson

3A Playoffs

A barnburner of a game saw Carbon race past Grantsville in the second half to take a 7-3 win and move to the quarterfinals in the 3A playoffs. Beverly Lancaster led the effort with two goals and an assist.

“We had a great win that was an all around team effort. We didn’t have to just rely on one player which really made a difference today.”

— Carbon coach Cynthia Lancaster

Kiersten Barney’s goal was all the scoring No. 3 seed Morgan needed as it survived a big upset bid from No. 14 seed Ben Lomond in the 3A second round.

Neveah Perigrina recorded three goals and an assist while Regan Wilson added four assists as No. 6 seed Ogden dominated No. 11 seed Union en route to the 8-0 victory in the 3A second round.

“As cliché as it sounds, it was a total team effort. We certainly have players with immense individual ability. When they use their skill and effort for the benefit of the other girls around them, as they did today, we become a very strong team.”

— Ogden coach Ryan Robinson

After a scoreless first half, Manti got on the scoreboard late in the game with two goals, and the Templars defense kept it up to preserve a shutout and move to the quarterfinals in the 3A playoffs.

“Hats off to Judge. They were a great team. Very proud of these Manti girls. It was a total team effort today.”

— Manti coach Nate Bridges

Caitlin Allred’s go-ahead goal in the second half gave Delta the narrow edge it needed to advance into the quarterfinal round. The goal was Allred’s second goal contribution of the day, as she assisted Kate Smith on the Rabbits’ opening score.

“We played a very tough Juab team. We fell behind the first half but our squad dug deep and we were able to finish the game strong. I was very happy with the full game effort that the entire team gave us to give us the win against a very talented Juab team.”

— Delta coach Shanae Eyre

Natalie Scott and Summer Long both found the back of the net twice, while Emily Blanchard chipped in with three goals to pace top-seed RSL Academy to a lopsided 3A second round win over North Sanpete.

No. 7 seed Juan Diego scored four goals in the second half to pull away from No. 10 seed Richfield for the 3A second round win. Hailey Mezenen notched a hat trick for the Soaring Eagles.

Canyon View raced past the Emery Spartans early and didn’t look back in a 9-0 blowout win to move on in the 3A playoffs. Brook Davies led the team with three goals and two assists, and Gracie Burt collected the shutout.

“Canyon View girls soccer played a very tough team tonight. Emery High is a well coached and a very disciplined team. Coach Nielsen has his team playing hard. CVHS girls played well together. They worked hard on playing as a team. Our girls played very unselfish and simple soccer today. Today was one of games where things clicked for the girls. No one player stood out. All 11 girls functioned as a single entity.”

— Canyon View coach Steve Newman

2A Playoffs

No. 8 seed American Heritage poured in four goals in the first half and then added three more in the second half as it rolled past North Summit for the 2A first round win.

Maeser Prep jumped out to an 8-0 lead in the first half in a dominant performance over Utah Military Hillfield in the 2A first round game. Cat Miller led the way offensively with five goals.

“Cat Miller netted her 50th goal of the season. I feel like we’re playing some good soccer, and we’re focused on and excited for the next challenge.”

— Maeser coach Dustin Simmons

Rowland Hall thoroughly lambasted the San Juan Broncos, scoring 10 in the first half. Nine different players scored for the Winged Lions, led by two goals each from Dakota Erickson and Ruby Jeschke. “The girls came out and were so excited to start playoffs. They have come together so well the past couples weeks. Very proud of how they are playing.” —Rowland Hall coach Colette Jepson

A first half hat trick from Madeline Leydsman helped see the Rams through to the quarterfinal round, as they comfortably dispatched South Sevier. Maycee Andersen assisted three of Parowan’s five goals.

“We came out excited to play in the first round of the playoffs. We controlled the ball most of the game and took lots of shots on the net. We connected with five of those shots and are excited to move onto the next round!”

— Parowan head coach Rebecca Evans

Waterford proved way too much for Gunnison Valley in a blowout win. Grace Morris exploded for six goals and two assists.

“The team was focused on possession. Each member was willing to try a new position, try a new formation, and contribute in a selfless way. The spread of scorers and assisted speaks to their team chemistry.”

— Waterford coach Kimi Miyashima

After a shootout in the first half, APA-Draper clamped down on defense to not allow another goal by Beaver. Lily Goff gave the Eagles the lead in the second half with a goal on a free kick, and the team came away with a narrow victory to get the the second round of the 2A playoffs.

“We played a tough Beaver team. We fell behind 2 to 0 in the first half but our team never lost their composure and we quickly tied it up before the half. I was very pleased with the effort the girls showed and the mental toughness and fortitude to win against a competitive Beaver team.”

— APA-Draper coach Josh Lockwood

Millard stomped APA-West Valley to move on in the 2A state championship playoffs. Kara Camp scored two goals and assisted on four others.

