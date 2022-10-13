What is Utah’s all-time record against USC?

Utah takes on USC on Saturday, with the Utes looking to beat USC for the second consecutive time.
Last year, Utah won at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum for the first time ever.
Here’s a look at the series history between the two schools.
Utah-USC football series history
- USC leads the all-time series 11-5.
- The Trojans beat the Utes during the first three meetings between the schools as Pac-12 members.
- As a Pac-12 member, Utah is 4-7 against USC.
- Utah and USC have played in two bowl games — the 1993 Freedom Bowl, a win for USC, and the 2001 Las Vegas Bowl, a win for Utah.
- The first meeting between the Utes and Trojans came in 1925, a 28-2 win for USC.
- Perhaps Utah’s most memorable win against USC came in 2016. No. 24 Utah rallied from a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter and turned in a classic finish.
