High school boys golf: Richfield closes strong to claim 3A state championship, its first since 2004

When it mattered most, Richfield’s golfers delivered with some outstanding shots, and their reward is a 3A state championship.

Richfield backed up a strong first day of the 3A state tournament with an even better final round on Thursday at Cove View Golf Course in Richfield as it edged Union by just three strokes for the team title, 599 to 602.

It was the first state title for Richfield since 2004 and the 15th in school history, which ties Park City for the most in state history.

“I’ve got five great players, anyone of them on any given day can go out and shoot even par. The depth of our team was great. It helped us handling the pressure with that depth,” said Richfield coach Todd Mullen.

Richfield’s top four golfers shot 71, 73, 76 and 77 on Thursday, including another 77 that was dropped. That depth helped everyone golf at ease on Thursday instead of feeling constant pressure.

Keaton Anderson shot the low round of the day for Richfield with a 71 as he finished with a two-day 143, good enough for second place.

Carbon senior Bode Salas claimed medalist honors by shooting a 3-under 141, which included a 2-under final round. Salas previously won the individual state title as a sophomore.

Coach Mullen said that hosting the state tournament comes with the obvious benefit of course familiarity, but also some extra distractions.

“I’ve coached the boys and girls and when you have a state tournament at your place, I think the nerves the first day are really tough to handle cause you’re expected to play well and you know that,” said Mullen. “Kids aren’t used to playing in front of a couple hundred people. You see a couple hundred people on 18 that adds a little extra pressure.”

Late in the day on Thursday, just as Union was finishing, both Union and Richfield were tied for first place. Richfield’s golfers were still on the course and heading into some tough closing holes, Mullen admits he was a bit nervous about how his players would close with the pressure.

They answered the challenge.

Among the key holes, Anderson made a great bird on No. 15, Pace Mullen made a birdie on 17, Jaygen Mullen made a pair save on 18 and then Gage Brower made a par save out of the bunker on 18 as well.

Each of those shots was instrumental in Richfield winning the team title by three strokes over Union.

Union’s top four golfers on Thursday that contributed to the runner-up team finish were Tytan Birchell, Brady Mecham, Brooks Burgess and Catcher Cloward.

Birchell finished in a three-way tie for third place with Morgan’s Lance Loughton and Grand’s Wyatt Toney.

Defending state champion Morgan was tied with Richfield for first place after the first round, but it fell off the pace in second round and finished in surprising fifth place.

3A state tournament

At Cove View Golf Course

Final team scores

1. Richfield, 599

2. Union, 602

3. Carbon, 616

4. Ogden, 618

5. Morgan, 622

6. Grantsville, 626

7. Juab, 654

8. Delta, 670

Final individual results

