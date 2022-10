High school cross-country: 6A divisional meet recaps, American Fork boys and girls lead charge as top qualifying teams

Here’s a look at the results from the 6A divisional meets that were held at Lakeside Park in Orem on Tuesday. The meet is a state qualifying meet that narrows the field for the 6A state meet that will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 25, at the Regional Athletic Complex in Rose Park.

Teams from Region 1, 2, 3 and 4 were split up into two divisional meets, with the top nine teams in each divisional meet qualifying for state, along with the top six individuals who weren’t on a qualifying team.

American Fork’s Daniel Simmons had the fastest qualifying time of all the boy runners, while American Fork’s Avalon Mecham had the fastest qualifying time for the girls.

The results of those two boys and girls divisional meets are listed below.

Class 6A Girls

Tuesday’s divisional results

At Lakeside Park

SECTION A

Team results (top 9 teams advance to state)



American Fork, 30 Lone Peak, 35 Westlake, 107 Riverton, 113 Weber, 141 Bingham, 156 Fremont, 207 Cyprus, 218 Clearfield, 232 Roy, 296

Individual results (top 15)



Avalon Mecham, American Fork, 18:10.5 Andie Aagard, Lone Peak, 18:16.4 Shelby Jensen, Westlake, 18:23.3 Sophie Steiger, American Fork, 19:02.4 Anna Bybee, Lone Peak, 19:05.4 Natalia Boltz, American Fork, 19:09.7 Brielle Nilsson, Lone Peak, 19:18.6 Alyssa Kleinman, American Fork, 19:21.5 Boston Bybee, Lone Peak, 19:25.6 Mya Olyer, Riverton, 19:37.1 Tori Stratton, American Fork, 19:40.9 Zoey Nilsson, Lone Peak, 19:42.3 Mya Curtis, Westlake, 19:48.9 Millie Robinson, Westlake, 19:59.2 Brielle Lee, American Fork, 20:00.6

SECTION B

Team results (top 9 teams advance to state)



Corner Canyon, 51 Mountain Ridge, 51 Herriman, 96 Farmington, 131 Skyridge, 145 Layton, 161 Copper Hills, 183 Syracuse, 230 Davis, 235 Pleasant Grove, 244 West, 281 Taylorsville, 359

Individual results (top 15)



Hailey Low, Layton, 18:49.8 Cailey Bracken, Mountain Ridge, 19:00.3 Kylie Olsen, Skyridge, 19:00.4 Elayna Loveridge, Mountain Ridge, 19:12.0 Paige Rhoads, Corner Canyon, 19:14.1 Courtney Madsen, Corner Canyon, 19:18.9 Maggie Featherstone, Herriman, 19:23.4 Anna Nelson, Corner Canyon, 19:24.4 Ava McMurtrey, Pleasant Grove, 19:35.6 Taylor Jorgensen, Mountain Ridge, 19:40.0 Brooklyn Tarr, Mountain Ridge, 19:47.7 Alayna Wardle, Herriman, 19:49.0 Carli Nelson, Layton, 19:53.7 Emerald Kehr, West, 19:59.9 Laureli Edmunds, Corner Canyon, 20:07.1

Class 6A Boys

Tuesday’s divisional results

At Lakeside Park

SECTION A

Team results (top 9 teams advance to state)



Lone Peak, 50 Riverton, 51 Weber, 110 Corner Canyon, 115 Westlake, 121 Taylorsville, 143 Fremont, 147 Copper Hills, 163 Mountain Ridge, 234 Clearfield, 310 Cyprus, 327 Roy, 362 Granger, 419

Individual results (top 15)



Jaron Hartshorn, Lone Peak, 15:38.8 Tyler McDougal, Riverton, 15:44.7 Jeffrey Lewis, Corner Canyon, 15:45.2 Samuel Ghiz, Riverton, 15:50.7 Andrew Harris, Weber, 15:52.0 Brent Clark, Lone Peak, 15:52.6 Jake Seegmiller, Riverton, 15:57.1 Landon Hart, Weber, 16:03.2 Grayson Milne, Corner Canyon, 16:05.2 Cooper Bybee, Lone Peak, 16:11.7 Simon Petersen, Fremont, 16:18.8 Eli Gibby, Westlake, 16:26.0 Preston Gledhill, Taylorsville, 16:28.7 Asher Bowen, Fremont, 16:35.2 Steven Keogh, Westlake, 16:36.3

SECTION B

Team results (top 9 teams advance to state)



American Fork, 39 Farmington, 57 Skyridge, 84 Herriman, 129 Bingham, 142 Davis, 191 Layton, 199 West Jordan, 205 Pleasant Grove, 229 Syracuse, 240 Kearns, 335 West, 344 Hunter, 408

Individual results (top 15)