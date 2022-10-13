High school cross-country: 5A divisional meet recaps, Mountain View boys and girls finish as top qualifiers

Here’s a look at the results from the 5A divisional meets that were held at Lakeside Park in Orem on Tuesday. The meet is a state qualifying meet that narrows the field for the 5A state meet that will be held Tuesday, Oct. 25, at the Regional Athletic Complex in Rose Park.

Teams from Regions 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9 were split up into two divisional meets, with the top 12 teams in each divisional meet qualifying for state, along with the top six individuals who weren’t on a qualifying team.

Mountain View’s Liam Heninger had the fastest qualifying time of all the boy runners, while Mountain View’s Mari Konold had the fastest qualifying time for the girls.

The results of those two boys and girls divisional meets are listed below.

Class 5A Girls

Tuesday’s divisional results

At Lakeside Park

SECTION A

Team results (top 12 teams advance to state)



Mountain View, 41 Timpview, 122 Maple Mountain, 129 Viewmont, 136 Brighton, 149 Wasatch, 151 Olympus, 183 Stansbury, 213 Bonneville, 214 Box Elder, 241 Highland, 278 Jordan, 297 Payson, 322 Uintah, 338 Provo, 374 Cottonwood, 485

Individual results (top 15)



Mari Konold, Mountain View, 18:09.2 Julie Moore, Mountain View, 18:10.9 Daphne Batmale, Timpview, 19:10.3 Kate Giles, Wasatch, 19:25.3 Lia Bell Selander, Brighton, 19:25.5 Sienna Barton, Bonneville (Ogden), 19:27.8 Olivia Larsen, Maple Mountain, 19:34.5 Ellie Esplin, Timpview, 19:40.2 Ashlynn Lainhart, Maple Mountain, 19:43.2 Brynn Rees, Viewmont, 19:50.7 Abby Stone, Mountain View, 20:03.9 Ava Berg, Mountain View, 20:10.7 Ellie Dangerfield, Stansbury, 20:13.6 Naomi Egnew, Viewmont, 20:14.3 Sophie Waite, Mountain View, 20:19.8

SECTION B

Team results (top 12 teams advance to state)



Springville, 46 Timpanogos, 53 Park City, 93 Lehi, 96 Orem, 120 Skyline, 178 Northridge, 211 Salem Hills, 259 Bountiful, 259 Woods Cross, 263 Tooele, 288 Hillcrest, 323 East, 338 Spanish Fork, 346 Cedar Valley, 470 Murray, 492

Individual results (top 15)



Lydia Beus, Orem, 18:36.9 Emily Sumsion, Springville, 18:54.2 Graysen Lanenga, Lehi, 18:59.8 Molly Walton, Timpanogos, 19:06.7 Raygan Peterson, Timpanogos, 19:18.3 Katie Hansen, Woods Cross, 19:23.8 Savannah Galbraith, Springville, 19:32.8 Sarah Galbraith, Springville, 19:37.3 Lydia Templeman, Springville, 19:49.2 Ava Trimble, Orem, 19:51.7 Camryn Lloyd, Timpanogos, 19:55.7 Lana Hansen, Timpanogos, 19:57.7 Kambrie Wilkinson, Salem Hills, 19:59.5 Kaylee Hale, Park City, 20:01.9 Madeline McHenry, Park City, 20:02.3

Class 5A Boys

Tuesday’s divisional results

At Lakeside Park

SECTION A

Team results (top 12 teams advance to state)



Bountiful, 68 Orem, 77 Viewmont, 81 Alta, 130 Olympus, 135 Stansbury, 141 Springville, 155 Timpview, 163 Skyline, 231 Box Elder, 251 Uintah, 321 Wasatch, 327 Cottonwood, 349 Payson, 383 Salem Hills, 426 Murray, 460

Individual results (top 15)



Tayson Echohawk, Orem, 15:48.8 Joseph (JoJo) Jourdon, Olympus, 15:53.9 Andrew Jensen, Bountiful, 15:55.5 Austin Westfall, Orem, 15:57.0 Gabe Hooper, Viewmont, 16:05.2 Paul Scown, Stansbury, 16:29.4 Adam Mabey, Bountiful, 16:33.1 Simon Barlow, Bountiful, 16:33.6 Weston Egnew, Viewmont, 16:39.1 Cameron Archer, Alta, 16:39.4 Kyle Berkson, Olympus, 16:39.9 Bennett Sanders, Bountiful, 16:41.2 Tyler Jenson, Orem, 16:42.9 Teagan McCune, Timpview, 16:49.6 Colson Arbuckle, Viewmont, 16:50.4

SECTION B

Team results (top 12 teams advance to state)



Mountain View, 36 Park City, 47 Lehi, 143 Northridge, 155 Woods Cross, 157 Maple Mountain, 160 Brighton, 181 Cedar Valley, 198 Timpanogos, 236 Jordan, 304 Highland, 324 Hillcrest, 327 Tooele, 377 Provo, 378 Spanish Fork, 379 Bonneville, 417 East, 468

Individual results (top 15)

