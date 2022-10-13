Facebook Twitter
Thursday, October 13, 2022 | 
High school cross-country: 5A divisional meet recaps, Mountain View boys and girls finish as top qualifiers

By James Edward James Edwardjedward@deseretnews.com
Here’s a look at the results from the 5A divisional meets that were held at Lakeside Park in Orem on Tuesday. The meet is a state qualifying meet that narrows the field for the 5A state meet that will be held Tuesday, Oct. 25, at the Regional Athletic Complex in Rose Park.

Teams from Regions 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9 were split up into two divisional meets, with the top 12 teams in each divisional meet qualifying for state, along with the top six individuals who weren’t on a qualifying team.

Mountain View’s Liam Heninger had the fastest qualifying time of all the boy runners, while Mountain View’s Mari Konold had the fastest qualifying time for the girls.

The results of those two boys and girls divisional meets are listed below.

Class 5A Girls

Tuesday’s divisional results 

At Lakeside Park

SECTION A

Team results (top 12 teams advance to state)

  1. Mountain View, 41
  2. Timpview, 122
  3. Maple Mountain, 129
  4. Viewmont, 136
  5. Brighton, 149
  6. Wasatch, 151
  7. Olympus, 183
  8. Stansbury, 213
  9. Bonneville, 214
  10. Box Elder, 241
  11. Highland, 278
  12. Jordan, 297
  13. Payson, 322
  14. Uintah, 338
  15. Provo, 374
  16. Cottonwood, 485

Individual results (top 15)

  1. Mari Konold, Mountain View, 18:09.2
  2. Julie Moore, Mountain View, 18:10.9
  3. Daphne Batmale, Timpview, 19:10.3
  4. Kate Giles, Wasatch, 19:25.3
  5. Lia Bell Selander, Brighton, 19:25.5
  6. Sienna Barton, Bonneville (Ogden), 19:27.8
  7. Olivia Larsen, Maple Mountain, 19:34.5
  8. Ellie Esplin, Timpview, 19:40.2
  9. Ashlynn Lainhart, Maple Mountain, 19:43.2
  10. Brynn Rees, Viewmont, 19:50.7
  11. Abby Stone, Mountain View, 20:03.9
  12. Ava Berg, Mountain View, 20:10.7
  13. Ellie Dangerfield, Stansbury, 20:13.6
  14. Naomi Egnew, Viewmont, 20:14.3
  15. Sophie Waite, Mountain View, 20:19.8

SECTION B

Team results (top 12 teams advance to state)

  1. Springville, 46
  2. Timpanogos, 53
  3. Park City, 93
  4. Lehi, 96
  5. Orem, 120
  6. Skyline, 178
  7. Northridge, 211
  8. Salem Hills, 259
  9. Bountiful, 259
  10. Woods Cross, 263
  11. Tooele, 288
  12. Hillcrest, 323
  13. East, 338
  14. Spanish Fork, 346
  15. Cedar Valley, 470
  16. Murray, 492

Individual results (top 15)

  1. Lydia Beus, Orem, 18:36.9
  2. Emily Sumsion, Springville, 18:54.2
  3. Graysen Lanenga, Lehi, 18:59.8
  4. Molly Walton, Timpanogos, 19:06.7
  5. Raygan Peterson, Timpanogos, 19:18.3
  6. Katie Hansen, Woods Cross, 19:23.8
  7. Savannah Galbraith, Springville, 19:32.8
  8. Sarah Galbraith, Springville, 19:37.3
  9. Lydia Templeman, Springville, 19:49.2
  10. Ava Trimble, Orem, 19:51.7
  11. Camryn Lloyd, Timpanogos, 19:55.7
  12. Lana Hansen, Timpanogos, 19:57.7
  13. Kambrie Wilkinson, Salem Hills, 19:59.5
  14. Kaylee Hale, Park City, 20:01.9
  15. Madeline McHenry, Park City, 20:02.3

Class 5A Boys

Tuesday’s divisional results 

At Lakeside Park

SECTION A

Team results (top 12 teams advance to state)

  1. Bountiful, 68
  2. Orem, 77
  3. Viewmont, 81
  4. Alta, 130
  5. Olympus, 135
  6. Stansbury, 141
  7. Springville, 155
  8. Timpview, 163
  9. Skyline, 231
  10. Box Elder, 251
  11. Uintah, 321
  12. Wasatch, 327
  13. Cottonwood, 349
  14. Payson, 383
  15. Salem Hills, 426
  16. Murray, 460

Individual results (top 15)

  1. Tayson Echohawk, Orem, 15:48.8
  2. Joseph (JoJo) Jourdon, Olympus, 15:53.9
  3. Andrew Jensen, Bountiful, 15:55.5
  4. Austin Westfall, Orem, 15:57.0
  5. Gabe Hooper, Viewmont, 16:05.2
  6. Paul Scown, Stansbury, 16:29.4
  7. Adam Mabey, Bountiful, 16:33.1
  8. Simon Barlow, Bountiful, 16:33.6
  9. Weston Egnew, Viewmont, 16:39.1
  10. Cameron Archer, Alta, 16:39.4
  11. Kyle Berkson, Olympus, 16:39.9
  12. Bennett Sanders, Bountiful, 16:41.2
  13. Tyler Jenson, Orem, 16:42.9
  14. Teagan McCune, Timpview, 16:49.6
  15. Colson Arbuckle, Viewmont, 16:50.4

SECTION B

Team results (top 12 teams advance to state)

  1. Mountain View, 36
  2. Park City, 47
  3. Lehi, 143
  4. Northridge, 155
  5. Woods Cross, 157
  6. Maple Mountain, 160
  7. Brighton, 181
  8. Cedar Valley, 198
  9. Timpanogos, 236
  10. Jordan, 304
  11. Highland, 324
  12. Hillcrest, 327
  13. Tooele, 377
  14. Provo, 378
  15. Spanish Fork, 379
  16. Bonneville, 417
  17. East, 468

Individual results (top 15)

  1. Liam Heninger, Mountain View, 15:35.9
  2. Parker Barnes, Mountain View, 15:36.3
  3. Chris Henry, Park City, 16:07.9
  4. Will Luoma, Northridge, 16:13.3
  5. Luke Anderson, Cedar Valley, 16:14.7
  6. Brady Christensen, Woods Cross, 16:15.3
  7. Will Shuflit, Park City, 16:15.5
  8. Kyle Steadman, Mountain View, 16:18.5
  9. Will Fleming, Park City, 16:20.3
  10. Mack Waite, Mountain View, 16:30.7
  11. Calvin Crossland, Park City, 16:34.8
  12. Garrett Palmer, Tooele, 16:36.7
  13. Caden Barlow, Lehi, 16:37.4
  14. Mason Sidwar, Cedar Valley, 16:40.6
  15. Issac Sohler, Mountain View, 16:44.4
