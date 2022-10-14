Is there a quarterback controversy in Dallas?

On Sunday, Cowboys backup quarterback Cooper Rush led Dallas to a 22-10 victory over the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams.

The victory was Rush’s fourth since taking over for starting quarterback Dak Prescott in the second week of the season. Prescott injured his right thumb in the season opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Dallas’ lone loss of the season.

After beating the Washington Commanders 25-10 on Oct. 2, Rush was the first quarterback in Cowboys history to win his first four games, including the game he started last season in Prescott’s place, according to Yahoo! Sports.

Rush has completed 61% of his passes and thrown for 839 yards, four touchdowns and zero interceptions in his four starts this season, according to ESPN.

What do the Cowboys think of the quarterback controversy?

On Sunday, Jerry Jones, the owner, president and general manager of the Dallas Cowboys, reaffirmed that Prescott is the Cowboys’ starter once he is healthy.

“Dak is the No. 1 quarterback,” he said, according to NFL.com. “Dak is our guy.”

Back on Sept. 22, Jones told Jon Machota of The Athletic that he would want a quarterback controversy.

“Of course, that means we’d won,” he said in a video Machota tweeted. “If (Rush) played that well over these next games ahead, I’d walk to New York for that.”

Jones then compared the situation to when Prescott filled in for Tony Romo in 2016. He didn’t expect Prescott to play as well as he did or to earn the full-time starting position.

“So do I think that it’s possible for Rush to come in here and play at a level and win games the way Prescott did when he took over for Romo?” he said. “Yes I do. Yes I do. I certainly think that’s possible.”

Jerry Jones wouldn’t mind a QB controversy between Dak Prescott and Cooper Rush. He said he’d walk to New York if it meant Rush played so well going forward that the Cowboys had a tough decision to make pic.twitter.com/3aG98I3Fx5 — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) September 22, 2022

When will Dak Prescott return?

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy announced that Prescott would begin throwing at practice on Wednesday, according to NFL.com. McCarthy believes the quarterback will throw without his thumb splint.

“I think we’re still in the medical rehab phase,” he said. “Once he clears this phase and he’s fully activated, I think that’s when we have our conversation.”

While initial reports estimated that Prescott would only miss 4-6 weeks, McCarthy told reporters that the team is preparing for Rush to start against the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.

On NFL Now, NFL Insider Ian Rapoport said the delay in Prescott’s return is not related to Rush’s success.

“He’s just not ready, and the fact that Cooper Rush has played well is awesome,” he said. “The Cowboys have done a fantastic job of developing a quarterback talent that, let’s be real, not a lot of people believed in, but Dak Prescott not being able to practice on Wednesday means he is just not gonna play on Sunday, whether everyone wants to ramp it up or not, regardless of how Cooper Rush is playing.”