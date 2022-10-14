Facebook Twitter
Friday, October 14, 2022 
National Dessert Day 2022: Free dessert is always a good idea

Here’s where you can score free dessert at Utah restaurants to celebrate National Dessert Day 2022

By Rebecca Olds
National Dessert Day 2022: Free dessert is always a good idea
Krispy Kreme doughnuts are shown in Raleigh, N.C.

Chuck Burton, Associated Press

National Dessert Day 2022 is on Oct. 14 and is fully underway.

The catch is that most food establishments require signing up for a rewards program and offer some sort of perk for joining, but it might just be the ticket to getting free desserts.

The term “dessert” actually originates from the French word “desservir,” which means “to clear the table,” per Days of the Year. Dessert has marked the end of a meal since the 1600s.

In honor of ending with something sweet, you can find free desserts at these restaurants to celebrate:

  • Freddy’s Frozen Custard: Who doesn’t love free custard? By just downloading the app, it will give you a kickback of a free small concrete, an employee from the Draper location told Deseret News.
  • Krispy Kreme: Signing up for rewards will score you a free doughnut when ordering online.
  • Olive Garden: If you’re an Olive Garden fan and have been meaning to sign up for their rewards program, their limited-time Pumpkin Cheesecake and other desserts are free when you sign up.
  • Pot Belly: A free Dream Bar or fresh-baked cookie is all yours with the purchase of an entrée and promotion found within the app, per QSR.

