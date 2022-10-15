High school soccer: 4A/3A/2A quarterfinal roundup from Saturday’s games

4A Playoffs

In a match-up of Cache Valley rivals, top seeded Mountain Crest kept Logan at bay with two first half goals, and then finished the deal by adding three more in the second half. Since a 1-0 loss back on August 25th, the Mustangs have rattled off 10 straight wins, and haven’t given up a goal since August 16th.

Ashlee Harris’ hat trick ended up being half of Snow Canyon’s final goal total as the Warriors knocked off region foe Cedar to advance to the semi-finals. Snow Canyon tallied assists on each of its six goals, and will now prepare to face off against upset minded Sky View.

It took extra time, but the result was well worth the wait for Sky View, as the Bobcats secured the upset victory over region foe Ridgeline. Amalia Fonua found the back of the net in overtime to clinch the win for the 7th seeded Bobcats.

“Our girls new what it would take to win. They worked so hard and executed perfectly! We could not be more proud of them.”

— Sky View coach Stacee Sparrow

After a scoreless first half, late game heroics proved to be the difference as Green Canyon knocked off Desert Hills to advance to the semi-finals. With just over two minutes left in regulation, Green Canyon’s Austin Miller scored a one-timer off a deflected ball to give the Wolves the lead for good.

“I am really proud of our girls for working so well together. Especially our back line, we were able to keep Desert Hills in check the whole game, with only recording 5 shots, 4 on goal. Our offense did a great job creating opportunities, taking shots, and keeping pressure on their back line. The hard work we have been putting in really shows, we’ve worked hard for this chance.”

— Green Canyon coach Kirt Sadler

3A Playoffs

In what was the best game of the night, Juan Diego knocked off Canyon View in PKs to advance to the semi-finals. Senior keeper Brianna Aquilla made a huge save during PKs, and freshman Addison Pettit finished the game with her goal.

“Teams were evenly matched. Both teams left everything on the field today. It was a great hard fought battle. This is what the state playoffs should be when you get into the quarterfinals. Compliment to Coach Newman and Canyon View Administration. They made us feel welcomed. I am so proud of this team.”

— Juan Diego coach Joe Baca

Top seeded RSL Academy had little problem taking care of business in a 6-0 win over Delta. Six different Griffins found the back of the net and Isabelle Smith recorded the clean sheet. RSL Academy now turns its focus to a semi-final matchup against Region 14 champion Manti.

“We were disciplined while both in and out of possession.”

— RSL Academy coach Sly Yeates

3A Playoffs

Morgan Chidester recorded a brace and Brynlee Wathen stopped everything that came her way in a 3-0 win for Manti. With the win, the Templars punched their ticket to the semi-finals, where top seeded RSL Academy awaits.

“Great team effort today. The girls stuck to the game plan and it paid off for them.”

— Manti coach Nate Bridges

3A Playoffs

The Tigers used a goal in each half and solid defense throughout the match to upset the third seeded Morgan Trojans. Emily Blackford was huge for Ogden as the keeper, recording the shutout. Ruth Larsen and Bella Gray each scored for the Tigers.

“It was such a pleasure to see so many of our girls step up and play for each other and put their best performance together on the same day. Hats off to Morgan, a classy and competitive program.”

— Ogden coach Ryan Robinson

2A Playoffs

It wasn’t quite 11 goals like its first round matchup, but six was still plenty for Waterford in the win over Parowan. Milana Massinople, Alessia Massinople, and Annika Marshall each recorded a brace, while Halee Hasebi recorded the shutout.

“Parowan was a good team that brought high energy and many scoring opportunities. We executed a game plan that took every ounce of focus from our players, from staying connected in the back to finishing up top. It was a hard-fought battle but our players created good chances and protected the back of the net.”

— Waterford coach Kimi Miyashima

It was a complete team effort from the Winged Lions with three different goal scorers and three different players all assisting in the win over Draper APA. Rowland Hall looked the part of contender and advances to a semi-final match against third seeded Waterford.

St. Joseph showed why it is the top seeded team in 2A by cruising past American Heritage 8-0. Sofia Evans had a huge day for the Jayhawks, notching four goals and one assist. Cicily Flores was also big in the net, recording six saves and the shutout.

“We were able to get a really early goal, 1st minute, and that got us going. We had good performances from everyone on the team 1 through 16. We moved the ball really well and created a lot of chances. Our defense was tough again, with our 8th shutout this season. Just a total team effort.”

— St. Joseph coach Tom Evans

Millard turned a first half tie into a dominating win by scoring three goals and knocking off Maeser Prep. Kara Camp and Kailey Thurman each had two goals for the Eagles to advance to the semi-finals.

“It was fun to have everyone healthy and have things come together against a great team. The back line especially stepped up. We’re excited to advance to the next round.”

— Millard coach Carl Camp

