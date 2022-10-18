‘The Umbrella Academy’ Season 4: Release date, TV rating and more

After its third season was released earlier this year, Netflix has renewed “The Umbrella Academy” for a fourth and final season. Here’s everything we know.

Driving the news: During Netflix’s TUDUM fan event, Netflix revealed that “The Umbrella Academy” Season 4 will be its last. A release date hasn’t been announced yet, but it’s been speculated that Season 4 will be released in 2023 or 2024.



According to Netflix, “the entire Hargreeves family will return for the series’ goodbye season.”

Family meeting, Brellies: We're going on a fourth and final adventure. ☂️🖤 pic.twitter.com/0zOYDb6Jwm — Umbrella Academy (@UmbrellaAcad) August 25, 2022

What they’re saying: There’s no word on when “The Umbrella Academy” Season 4 will begin production, but What’s On Netflix speculates that filming could begin by the end of this year or the beginning of next year.

Details: At the end of Season 3, the Hargreeves family finds themselves in a tricky situation. They step into an entirely new timeline, completely without their powers. Even worse, a few of them are missing — Allison and Sloane are nowhere to be found.



Show creator creator Steve Blackman chatted with Netflix about “The Umbrella Academy” Season 4. “So, the siblings losing their powers isn’t going to be the only oddity in this timeline,” Blackman explained.

“There are new enemies who want to see them wiped out of existence, but how do they manage without their powers? Is there even a way to get them back?” Blackman continued. “The stakes have never been greater.”

What it's rated and why: According to Common Sense Media, the show is for kids 15 and up.


