‘Dancing with the Stars’: Selma Blair gets perfect score, drops out of competition

Selma Blair has dropped out of the competition on “Dancing with the Stars” Season 31.

The movie star shared that she was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2018. Even though she scored high in her performances in the past five weeks, her body has struggled to keep up.

“I’ve been monitored … I had MRIs and the results came back, and it all adds up to, I can’t go on with the competition,” Blair said to her dance partner Sasha Farber in a clip that aired on Monday night, per CNN.

“I’ve pushed as far as I could. With a chronic illness, you do have special considerations, and my body has taken a hit. It’s way too much for the safety of my bones. I could do extensive damage that I, of course, do not want,” the actress continued.

Blair’s final dance was a waltz to “What the World Needs Now Is Love,” scoring perfect 10s across the board. She admitted that she felt lucky to have had the experience but was sad to leave the show.

The chronic disorder she struggles with prompts the immune system to attack the central nervous system. It can cause numbness in the limbs, a shock-like sensation when moving the neck and a general lack of coordination and unsteadiness.

“You have brought so much awareness for people who struggle with chronic illness, who deal with chronic pain,” said Carrie Ann Inaba, a judge on the show, per CBS News. “You have been nothing but an inspiration and a light to all of us, especially showing other people how anything is possible. ... You are a blessing and a gift.”

Since Blair stepped down from the show, there were no eliminations Monday’s “Star Stories” themed night. TikTok star Charli D’Amelio managed to earn 39 points out of 40 with dance pro Mark Ballas, per The Wrap.

Actor Wayne Brady with dance partner Witney Carson came in second with 37 points, followed by “The Bachelorette” star Gabby Windey and her pro Val Chmerkovskiy.