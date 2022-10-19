Anna Faris accuses ‘Ghostbusters’ director Ivan Reitman of sexual harassment on set

Anna Faris claims the late director Ivan Reitman inappropriately touched and bullied her on the set of 2006 comedy “My Super Ex-Girlfriend.”

During the latest episode of her podcast, “Anna Faris Is Unqualified,” Faris spoke with actress Lena Dunham, where she shared the details of her experience with Reitman. The director died in February.

“One of my hardest film experiences was with Ivan Reitman. I mean, the idea of attempting to make a comedy under this, like, reign of terror, he was a yeller,” Faris told Dunham. “He would bring down somebody every day … and my first day, it was me.”

Faris claimed on her podcast that during her first day on set, “I was doing a scene where I was on a ladder and I was supposed to be taking books off a shelf, and he slapped my (butt) in front of the crew so hard.” Faris claims no one spoke up after the incident and she giggled despite feeling “small.”

During the same podcast, Faris claimed Reitman told her agent he hired her to star in the movie because of her “great legs.” Faris told Dunham it bothered her that she was hired based on a physical trait rather than talent.

Gavin Polone, one of the producers on “My Super Ex-Girlfriend,” told Deadline, “I never saw that incident, or heard about it, but I would not have any reason to dispute Anna’s account, either. If Anna says it happened, I believe her. If it had happened in front of me, I certainly would have confronted Ivan about it. I’m sad to think Anna was demeaned in that way.”