Church of Jesus ChristWhy Sister Yee’s greatest education has been learning to trust the LordDuring a BYU–Pathway devotional, Sister Kristin M. Yee shared her own educational journey to illustrate the need to learn to trust in the LordPublished: Oct 19, 2022, 12:09 p.m. MDTView CommentsShareSister Kristin M. Yee, second counselor in the Relief Society general presidency, speaks during a BYU–Pathway Worldwide devotional broadcast on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022. Screenshot from byupathway.org By Church News