5-star football recruit Cormani McClain was once considering BYU. Here is where he’ll choose from

By Ryan McDonald Ryan McDonald
A fan holds a “Go Cougs” sign as the BYU Cougars and Idaho State Bengals play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021.

Last fall, there was a particularly great buzz surrounding BYU football recruiting, as 5-star prospect Cormani McClain of Lakeland, Florida, visited the school and included it in a list of the five institutions he was most considering.

However faint, there was hope among Cougar fans that BYU might be able to land the cornerback who is now ranked by 247 Sports as the No. 2 prospect in the entire country for the class of 2023 (Louisiana quarterback Arch Manning, the nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning and grandson of Archie Manning, is No. 1 and committed to Texas).

Well, BYU has faded from McClain’s picture in the ensuing months, and with the windows to sign with a school just a few months away, McClain is getting ready to decide where he’ll play college football.

Earlier this week, McClain’s mother Kaishay announced that her son will announce his commitment on Oct. 27, and on3.com’s Hayes Fawcett reported that McClain will choose among a final three of Florida, Alabama and Miami.

247 Sports’ predictions indicate 100% confidence that McClain will choose Florida. The Florida campus is just about two hours away from McClain’s home of Lakeland.

