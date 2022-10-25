‘Call the Midwife’ Season 12: Everything we know

The 11th season of BBC One’s popular historical drama, “Call the Midwife,” premiered earlier this year. When can fans expect “Call the Midwife” Season 12? Here’s everything we know.

Driving the news: According to the BBC, “Call the Midwife” was renewed for both Season 12 and Season 13 in 2021.



“Call the Midwife” attracts a huge audience for BBC One, according to the BBC. Its Christmas specials alone garner 9 million viewers.

“Call the Midwife” Season 12 and Season 13 will both have eight, 60-minute-long episodes and Christmas specials.

What they’re saying: So far, there’s no word on when “Call the Midwife” Season 12 will come out. The show celebrated its 10th anniversary this year — it originally aired in 2012. Creators of the show are thrilled to hear that it’s not going anywhere.



“It’s an incredible privilege to be able to look back on a decade of ‘Call The Midwife,’ and yet know that our journey is still very far from over,” show creator, writer and executive producer Heidi Thomas said. “We are thrilled to be going on for a few more years!”

Details: “Call the Midwife” Season 12 is set in 1968, which was a time of change for women. Thomas hinted to RadioTimes that we’ll see these changes reflected in the show.

