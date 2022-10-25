The last solar eclipse of the year is today

The last solar eclipse of the year can be seen on Tuesday. The eclipse will be visible in Europe, northeast Africa, western Asia, parts of Greenland, Iceland and the Middle East, according to NPR.

An eclipse occurs when the moon passes between the Earth and the sun. This obscures the view of the sun and a shadow is cast on earth. Tuesday’s solar eclipse will be a partial one, which means the sun and moon will not perfectly line up and some of the sun’s rays will shine through. According to EarthSky, about 86% of the sun will be covered.

The moon will also appear slightly larger than normal. Right now, it is at its closest point to Earth during its orbit.

“When you go out and you see a solar eclipse, whether it’s a partial eclipse or whether it’s a total eclipse, which are really special, you end up feeling like you’re part of this whole celestial dance between the Earth and sun and moon,” said Michael Kirk, the principal investigator of NASA’s Heliophysics Education Activation Team, per CNN. “And it gives you a sense of place … this is where you are in the solar system, which is so vast.”

In two weeks, the moon will line up with the Earth’s shadow, which gives the moon a red-orange hue. The lunar eclipse will occur on Nov. 8, and can be seen from anywhere on Earth during the night.

How to safely view an eclipse

Never look directly at the sun without protective eyewear, as it can damage your eyes. To properly view an eclipse, wear eclipse glasses.

If you plan to watch the eclipse through a camera, telescope or binoculars, make sure to use a filtered lens.

