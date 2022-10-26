How have BYU and East Carolina fared against each other in football?

BYU football returns home this week for a rare Friday matchup against East Carolina University.
Here’s what happened between the Cougars and Pirates in previous matchups.
All-time history between BYU and East Carolina football
BYU and East Carolina have split a pair of games played in the past decade.
- The Cougars won the first matchup between the schools in 2015, winning 45-38 in Provo.
- BYU blew a 17-point lead, as East Carolina tied the game at 38-all with just over four minutes to play.
- Running back Algernon Brown — who rushed for 134 yards and three touchdowns — provided the winning score for the Cougars on their final possession, scoring on a 9-yard touchdown run with 19 seconds to play.
- East Carolina got its revenge two years later, beating BYU 33-17 back on the East Coast.
- After the two teams went into halftime tied at 10-all, the Pirates scored 23 straight points to run away with the win.