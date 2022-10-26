Facebook Twitter
Wednesday, October 26, 2022 | 
BYU Football College Football Sports

How have BYU and East Carolina fared against each other in football?

The Cougars and Pirates meet for just the third time in history when East Carolina visits Provo to face BYU

By Brandon Judd Brandon Judd
SHARE How have BYU and East Carolina fared against each other in football?
Brigham Young Cougars running back Algernon Brown (24) scores by East Carolina Pirates defensive back Domonique Lennon (31) Saturday, Oct. 10, 2015, in Provo. BYU beat ECU 45-38.

BYU Cougars running back Algernon Brown (24) scores by East Carolina Pirates defensive back Domonique Lennon (31) Saturday, Oct. 10, 2015, in Provo. BYU beat ECU 45-38.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

BYU football returns home this week for a rare Friday matchup against East Carolina University.

Here’s what happened between the Cougars and Pirates in previous matchups.

All-time history between BYU and East Carolina football

BYU and East Carolina have split a pair of games played in the past decade.

  • The Cougars won the first matchup between the schools in 2015, winning 45-38 in Provo.
  • BYU blew a 17-point lead, as East Carolina tied the game at 38-all with just over four minutes to play.
  • Running back Algernon Brown — who rushed for 134 yards and three touchdowns — provided the winning score for the Cougars on their final possession, scoring on a 9-yard touchdown run with 19 seconds to play.
  • East Carolina got its revenge two years later, beating BYU 33-17 back on the East Coast.
  • After the two teams went into halftime tied at 10-all, the Pirates scored 23 straight points to run away with the win.

Next Up In BYU sports
What national experts think of BYU’s bowl prospects after 3 straight losses
Can Cougars scratch out a win against pesky Pirates?
Is Jimmer Fredette pursuing Olympic gold?
Been there, done that: How battle-tested guard is taking leadership role for BYU
Hits keep coming for beleaguered BYU
Are Cougars ready to show some fight? This guy is