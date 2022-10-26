Top 20 performances from first week of Utah high school football playoffs

Each week the Deseret News collects high school football stats from around the state, with approximately 85% of the coaches submitting their offensive and defensive stats each week.

Here’s a look at some headliner performances from Week 11. Also check out the Deseret News’ complete sortable leaders feature for offense, defense and special teams.

Class 6A

Elias Parkinson, Layton — Hauled in three catches for 35 yards and a touchdown and recorded seven tackles and had a pick-six as Layton pulled away from Herriman for the 36-14 playoff victory.

Nick Staffieri, Pleasant Grove — Completed 29 of 39 passes for 425 yards and six touchdowns as the Vikings rolled past Cyprus for the 63-38 victory.

Crew McChesney, Lone Peak — Only caught four passes, but did plenty of damage for 140 yards and a touchdown as the Knights pulled away from Copper Hills for the 46-7 playoff win.

Aiden Carter, Weber — Completed 15 of 23 passes for 220 yards and three touchdowns as Weber hit beat rival Roy 31-14 on the road.

Christian Blanch, Fremont — Recorded nine tackles, two sacks and an interception to lead the way as Fremont beat Granger 23-13.

Semisi Kinikini, Mountain Ridge — Carried the ball 28 times for 174 yards and a touchdown to lead the Sentinels to the 28-25 victory over Westlake.

Class 5A

Matt McKea, Alta — Passed for five touchdowns and rushed for another as Alta dominated Bonneville on the road for the impressive 42-14 win.

Chris Cook, Wasatch — Carried the ball 19 times for 190 yards and two scores to lead Wasatch to the 28-27 win over Woods Cross.

Taygen Hansen, Cedar Valley — Came up huge defensively in Cedar Valley’s 52-34 win over Viewmont, recording a team-high nine tackles to go along with two interceptions, one of which he returned for a TD. He also caught three passes for 60 yards and a score.

Michael Fonua, East — Enjoyed a big day on the ground as he carried the ball 14 times for 183 yards and two touchdown in East’s 70-28 blowout win over Skyline.

Mason Jeppsen, Box Elder — In a classic defensive playoff game, Jeppsen was the catalyst defensively for the Bees, recording 12 tackles and three sacks to spearhead the 21-14 win over Highland. He also caught a 21-yard TD pass.

Class 4A

Michael Furgeson, Sky View — Led a balanced attack offensively for the Bobcats as he carried the ball 10 times for 57 yards and a pair of TDs in the 41-6 win over Hurricane.

Trevis Leiser, Mountain Crest — Had a strong day defensively in spearheading Mountain Crest’s 35-15 win over Bear River; he recorded six tackles and two sacks to go along with his pick-six.

Dontay McGarvey, Cedar — Recorded a team-high 13 tackles as Cedar blanked Logan 7-0 in a very defensive game.

Class 3A

Larson Pogroszewski, Manti — Carried the ball 19 times for 247 yards and four scores in leading Manti to the 3A first-round victory over Ogden 48-15.

Lukifanga Kaumatule, Juan Diego — Had another workhorse performance, carrying the ball ball 28 times for 122 yards and two TDs in Juan Diego’s 38-35 win over Union. He also added five tackles.

Preston Madsen, North Sanpete — Enjoyed a great day defensively in leading North Sanpete to the 28-7 playoff win over Ben Lomond; he recorded eight tackles and had two interceptions.

Class 2A

Cameron Smith, Delta — Had a great day on both sides of the ball in Delta’s 28-21 win over Millard in the 2A playoffs. Defensively he recorded eight tackles and had two interceptions, one of which he returned for a TD; on the other side of the ball he caught six passes for 80 yards and a score.

Bronson Dixon, Summit Academy — Carried the ball 33 times for 334 yards and four touchdowns in a dominant performance as the Bears beat Grand 42-6.

Carter Abraham, South Sevier — Passed for three touchdowns and ran for two more to spearhead the Rams’ 65-27 win over Judge Memorial.