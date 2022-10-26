Facebook Twitter
Top 20 performances from first week of Utah high school football playoffs

By James Edward James Edwardjedward@deseretnews.com
Wasatch’s Chris Cook carries the ball during first-round playoff game against Woods Cross on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022.

Laura Seitz, Deseret News

Each week the Deseret News collects high school football stats from around the state, with approximately 85% of the coaches submitting their offensive and defensive stats each week.

Here’s a look at some headliner performances from Week 11. Also check out the Deseret News’ complete sortable leaders feature for offense, defense and special teams.

Class 6A

Elias Parkinson, Layton — Hauled in three catches for 35 yards and a touchdown and recorded seven tackles and had a pick-six as Layton pulled away from Herriman for the 36-14 playoff victory.

Nick Staffieri, Pleasant Grove — Completed 29 of 39 passes for 425 yards and six touchdowns as the Vikings rolled past Cyprus for the 63-38 victory.

Crew McChesney, Lone Peak — Only caught four passes, but did plenty of damage for 140 yards and a touchdown as the Knights pulled away from Copper Hills for the 46-7 playoff win.

Aiden Carter, Weber — Completed 15 of 23 passes for 220 yards and three touchdowns as Weber hit beat rival Roy 31-14 on the road.

Christian Blanch, Fremont — Recorded nine tackles, two sacks and an interception to lead the way as Fremont beat Granger 23-13.

Semisi Kinikini, Mountain Ridge — Carried the ball 28 times for 174 yards and a touchdown to lead the Sentinels to the 28-25 victory over Westlake.

Class 5A

Matt McKea, Alta — Passed for five touchdowns and rushed for another as Alta dominated Bonneville on the road for the impressive 42-14 win.

Chris Cook, Wasatch — Carried the ball 19 times for 190 yards and two scores to lead Wasatch to the 28-27 win over Woods Cross.

Taygen Hansen, Cedar Valley — Came up huge defensively in Cedar Valley’s 52-34 win over Viewmont, recording a team-high nine tackles to go along with two interceptions, one of which he returned for a TD. He also caught three passes for 60 yards and a score.

Michael Fonua, East — Enjoyed a big day on the ground as he carried the ball 14 times for 183 yards and two touchdown in East’s 70-28 blowout win over Skyline.

Mason Jeppsen, Box Elder — In a classic defensive playoff game, Jeppsen was the catalyst defensively for the Bees, recording 12 tackles and three sacks to spearhead the 21-14 win over Highland. He also caught a 21-yard TD pass.

Class 4A

Michael Furgeson, Sky View — Led a balanced attack offensively for the Bobcats as he carried the ball 10 times for 57 yards and a pair of TDs in the 41-6 win over Hurricane.

Trevis Leiser, Mountain Crest — Had a strong day defensively in spearheading Mountain Crest’s 35-15 win over Bear River; he recorded six tackles and two sacks to go along with his pick-six.

Dontay McGarvey, Cedar — Recorded a team-high 13 tackles as Cedar blanked Logan 7-0 in a very defensive game.

Class 3A

Larson Pogroszewski, Manti — Carried the ball 19 times for 247 yards and four scores in leading Manti to the 3A first-round victory over Ogden 48-15.

Lukifanga Kaumatule, Juan Diego — Had another workhorse performance, carrying the ball ball 28 times for 122 yards and two TDs in Juan Diego’s 38-35 win over Union. He also added five tackles.

Preston Madsen, North Sanpete — Enjoyed a great day defensively in leading North Sanpete to the 28-7 playoff win over Ben Lomond; he recorded eight tackles and had two interceptions.

Class 2A

Cameron Smith, Delta — Had a great day on both sides of the ball in Delta’s 28-21 win over Millard in the 2A playoffs. Defensively he recorded eight tackles and had two interceptions, one of which he returned for a TD; on the other side of the ball he caught six passes for 80 yards and a score.

Bronson Dixon, Summit Academy — Carried the ball 33 times for 334 yards and four touchdowns in a dominant performance as the Bears beat Grand 42-6.

Carter Abraham, South Sevier — Passed for three touchdowns and ran for two more to spearhead the Rams’ 65-27 win over Judge Memorial.

