In the wake of two women alleging that Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker pressured them into getting an abortion, Walker has prominent Republican leaders at his side on the campaign trail.

Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz is set to join Walker on the trail in Georgia to help rally the base before Election Day, which is less than two weeks away.

Related A second woman accuses Herschel Walker of pressuring her to get an abortion

Republicans are backing Walker

CNN reported that Republican leaders have continued to show support for Walker.

Republican Florida Sen. Rick Scott and Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton previously joined Walker on his campaign to back him in this tight election amid the reports circulating about his abortion stance.

Walker has denied both allegations, according to ABC News.

“I’m done with this foolishness. This is all a lie, and I will not entertain any of it,” Walker said in a statement, per The Washington Post. “The media should not be so foolish as to think I will spend any time talking about these lies.”

NBC News reported that one person of note who did not back Walker was his son, Christian Walker, who went viral on social media for denouncing his father.

“Every family member of Herschel Walker asked him not to run for office, because we all knew (some of) his past. Every single one,” Christian Walker wrote on Twitter about the allegations.

Walker responded to one of his son’s tweets by saying, “I LOVE my son no matter what.”

How the allegations have affected the polls

The second allegation hit Walker at an extremely critical time in the election, as mail-in ballots are already being sent out and people are currently deciding how to vote.

Axios reported that the polls for the Georgia Senate race have remained an incredibly close call.

Both women who came forward with the allegations have declined to reveal their identities, with one of them citing safety concerns, according to NPR.

“Herschel Walker is a hypocrite and he is not fit to be a U.S. senator,” the anonymous woman who went by the name Jane Doe said in a press conference Wednesday. “We don’t need people in the U.S. Senate who profess one thing and do another.”