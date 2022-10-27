Facebook Twitter
Thursday, October 27, 2022 
Kanye West escorted out of Skechers headquarters after showing up unannounced

The rapper was dropped by Adidas on Tuesday and went to the Skechers headquarters on Wednesday

By Margaret Darby
Kanye West appears in California.

Kanye West was escorted out of Skechers headquarters on Wednesday.

Evan Agostini, Invision via Associated Press

After it was announced that Adidas cut ties with Kanye West, the rapper showed up unannounced at the Skechers headquarters in Los Angeles on Wednesday, CNBC reported.

Driving the news: West, who changed his name to Ye this year, was escorted out of Skechers headquarters by two executives when he showed up unannounced.

  • The sneaker company said in a statement that West “arrived unannounced and without invitation.”
  • West’s arrival at Skechers came a day after Adidas severed ties with the rapper.
  • West was involved in “unauthorized filming” at the headquarters, according to Skechers’ statement. He and his party were escorted out by Skechers executives after a “brief conversation.”
  • Sketcher said that it does not have any intentions of working with West. “We condemn his recent divisive remarks and do not tolerate antisemitism or any other form of hate speech,” the company wrote in the statement.

What they’re saying: Twitter users poked fun at West following the incident.

Details: West was dropped by Adidas on Tuesday, and Foot Locker and the Gap also said they would not carry Yeezy products on account of his recent antisemitic comments.

  • On Thursday morning, West posted on Instagram, “I LOST 2 BILLION DOLLARS IN ONE DAY...I STILL LOVE YOU...THE MONEY IS NOT WHO I AM, THE PEOPLE IS WHO I AM.”
  • West’s net worth dropped by $1.5 billion when Adidas ended its partnership with him, causing him to lose his billionaire status, according to Forbes.

