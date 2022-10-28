Facebook Twitter
Friday, October 28, 2022 | 
High School Volleyball Sports High School Sports

High school volleyball: Green Canyon advances past Hurricane in 4A quarterfinals

By Carson Hilton
SHARE High school volleyball: Green Canyon advances past Hurricane in 4A quarterfinals
GreenCanyonWolves_with_Wolf_Graphic.png

The second-seed Green Canyon Wolves redeemed their 2021 quarterfinal loss Friday afternoon by beating the Hurricane Tigers 3-1 and advancing to the 4A semifinals.

Thanks to the seeding, Green Canyon had a bye in the first round while Hurricane had to overcome Dixie first for a chance at the Wolves.

But sometimes a bye can cause teams to not be as ready, and Green Canyon learned that early as it trailed 16-10 in the first set. However, Green Canyon reengaged, regained focus and fought back to take the first set with a 25-22 victory.

“I think we started the game with some nerves, but they pulled through and figured some things out. I really thought we played well together today, and it was a big team effort,” said Green Canyon coach Madison Larsen.

In the second set, Hurricane was determined to earn a set victory. The Tigers played well together and held onto a slim lead to win the second set 25-21.

Going into the third set, it was anyone’s game, but once again, Green Canyon stuck together and proved why it deserved a spot in the semifinal.

The Wolves won the third set in dominant fashion. Green Canyon led the whole way, capping it with a 25-15 victory.

Holding all of the momentum, Green Canyon then won the fourth set 25-19 to win the match.

“It was fun for sure, just the environment of the state tournament in general makes things very exciting,” Larsen said.

Simultaneously, third seed Ridgeline cruised to a 3-1 victory over seventh-seed Crimson Cliffs.

Ridgeline held a hefty 2-0 set lead over the Mustangs after winning the second set 25-11. Crimson Cliffs fought back to win the third set 25-20, but Ridgeline won the fourth set 25-16 and advanced to the semifinal match, where it will face Green Canyon.

On the other side of bracket the fifth-seed Desert Hills upset the fourth-seed Cedar Reds with a 3-0 sweep.

Each set remained a tight battle, but the Thunder were rolling and always had the slight edge against the Reds, ultimately winning 25-22, 25-23 and 25-23 to advance to the semifinals.

Desert Hills swept Pine View in the previous round and did not lose a single set on its way to the semifinals.

The last 4A quarterfinal game featured top seed Sky View overcoming a first-set loss against the eight-seed Snow Canyon.

Sky View started the game a little slow, which resulted in a 21-25 set loss. After losing set one, the Bobcats were determined to show why they were the first seed and swept the next three sets to secure a spot in the semifinals.

Sky View faces off against red hot Desert Hills tomorrow morning. 

Next Up In Sports
Live coverage: The latest as BYU hosts East Carolina
USU football player alleges retaliation for recordings of police chiefs’, coach’s comments on sexual assault
Boston Smith, Steve Smith’s son, receives offer from Utah basketball
With Cam Rising out vs. WSU, what was pecking order at QB for No. 14 Utah?
The Jazz: If at first you don’t fail, try, try again
‘It’s gonna stop right now’: How Tyler Batty, BYU defense aim to right the ship