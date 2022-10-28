Church of Jesus ChristChurch celebrates completion of landmark projects featuring influential women Eliza R. Snow, Emmeline B. WellsLatter-day Saints can now read from more than 1,200 of Eliza R. Snow’s discourses and 47 volumes of Emmeline B. Wells’ diariesPublished: Oct 28, 2022, 12:55 p.m. MDTView CommentsSharePortrait of Eliza R. Snow, right, Emmeline B. Wells, center, and Elizabeth Ann Whitney. The Church Historian’s Press has completed online projects featuring Eliza R. Snow and Emmeline B. Wells. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints By Church News