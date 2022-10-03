Musician Ed Sheeran will go to trial over a copyright infringement lawsuit.

Driving the news: The four-time Grammy award-winning artist will face trial to determine whether his 2014 hit, “Thinking Out Loud,” ripped off elements from Marvin Gaye’s “Lets Get It On.” The lawsuit was filed by Structured Asset Sales, an entity that owns a third of the stake in the estate of Ed Townsend, Gaye’s co-writer.



Sheeran has dodged trial since 2018, when the lawsuit was first filed. Sheeran’s lawyers called the claims “baseless,” reports BBC.

The Gaye family is not involved in the lawsuit over Marvin Gaye’s 1973 song.

Structured Asset Sales is seeking $100 million in damages, according to Variety.

Judge Louis Stanton affirmed that the case must be settled in court. “There is no bright-line rule,” Stanton said, per Billboard. “A work may be copyrightable even though it is entirely a compilation of unprotectable elements.”

What they’re saying: Some Twitter users shared their thoughts about the lawsuit.

Yeah, I’m not so sure Ed Sheeran gets away with this Marvin Gaye ‘Let’s Get It On’ ‘Thinking Out Loud’ copyright lawsuit…



This won’t help Ed’s case, for sure… 🤦🏻‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/4WiAkwpc3q — Spartan Roy (@TheDroyver) September 30, 2022

This type of lawsuit is very common in the music industry, especially if your song is known globally. Other hits were sued due to copyright, too.



Dua Lipa - Levitating

Ed Sheeran - Shape of You

Ariana Grande - 7 rings

Katy Perry - Dark Horse



They tryna profit off these WW hits. — Aqueous (@aqueous_13) August 11, 2022

Details: This will not be the pop star’s first copyright infringement lawsuit.

