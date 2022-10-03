FaithChurch of Jesus ChristPresident Nelson’s temple announcement prompts members to rejoice worldwideMany Latter-day Saints with ties to new temple locations react with tears of joy for forthcoming temple blessingsPublished: Oct 3, 2022, 1:48 p.m. MDTView CommentsShareAttendees stand after a devotional in Buenos Aires, Argentina on Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019. A temple in Buenos Aires City Center, Argentina, was one of 18 temples announced by President Russell M. Nelson on Oct. 2, 2022. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News By Church News