Can you handle Baskin-Robbins’ spiciest ice cream flavor yet?

Are you feeling brave this Halloween? In honor of spooky season, Baskin-Robbins has unveiled their scariest ice cream flavor to date: Spicy ’n Spooky.

Already available in stores, Spicy ’n Spooky is Baskin-Robbins’ spiciest flavor yet. According to their press release, this ice cream “... combines White Chocolate Ghost Pepper flavored Ice Cream with rich, black Dark Chocolate Ice Cream and spicy Blood Orange Flakes.”

Introducing our NEW Flavour of the Month, Spicy 'n Spooky! 👻



This scarily delicious flavour includes a blend of white chocolate ghost pepper flavoured ice cream with black coloured chocolate ice cream and spicy blood orange flavoured flakes. pic.twitter.com/ljx8lqPmMr — Baskin-Robbins Canada (@BaskinRobbinsCA) October 1, 2022

In case you’re doing a double-take, you read correctly: Spicy ’n Spooky is flavored with ghost pepper.

Jeanne Bolger, director of research and development for Baskin-Robbins, expounded on the new flavor. “As ice cream experts with more than 1,400 flavors in our library, we continue to find ways to push boundaries and incorporate exciting new ingredients into our scoops like real Ghost Pepper and our darkest chocolate yet.”

“We’re excited to evoke the spookiness that comes with the season, using flavor elements we’ve never offered before in an ice cream, and we’re looking forward to guests’ reactions for those who are brave enough to try Spicy ‘n Spooky,” Bolger continued.

Ghost peppers are known for their extreme levels of spiciness. They have about 1 million Scoville Heat Units, according to Brittanica. For comparison, a jalapeño only has about 8,000 SHU.

But don’t worry — Spicy ’n Sweet won’t destroy your tastebuds. The flavor seems to be a hit among Baskin-Robbins fans.

The weather outside might be frightful but the @BaskinRobbins Spicy ‘n spooky is delightful pic.twitter.com/FvHfWdg50N — Cristine Struble (@CristineStruble) September 29, 2022

If you’re looking for a milder Halloween treat, Baskin-Robbins also introduced Trixie the Ghost Cake. It’s in the shape of a friendly ghost, complete with a cobweb bow on top, and can be customized to include your favorite ice cream flavor.