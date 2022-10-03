Facebook Twitter
Monday, October 3, 2022 | 
Food Culture

Can you handle Baskin-Robbins’ spiciest ice cream flavor yet?

Baskin-Robbins has unveiled the perfect scary treat, just in time for Halloween

By  Natalie Issa
SHARE Can you handle Baskin-Robbins’ spiciest ice cream flavor yet?
Spicy__n_Spooky_2.png

Are you brave enough to try this scary ice cream flavor?

Baskin-Robbins

Are you feeling brave this Halloween? In honor of spooky season, Baskin-Robbins has unveiled their scariest ice cream flavor to date: Spicy ’n Spooky.

Already available in stores, Spicy ’n Spooky is Baskin-Robbins’ spiciest flavor yet. According to their press release, this ice cream “... combines White Chocolate Ghost Pepper flavored Ice Cream with rich, black Dark Chocolate Ice Cream and spicy Blood Orange Flakes.”

In case you’re doing a double-take, you read correctly: Spicy ’n Spooky is flavored with ghost pepper.

Jeanne Bolger, director of research and development for Baskin-Robbins, expounded on the new flavor. “As ice cream experts with more than 1,400 flavors in our library, we continue to find ways to push boundaries and incorporate exciting new ingredients into our scoops like real Ghost Pepper and our darkest chocolate yet.”

“We’re excited to evoke the spookiness that comes with the season, using flavor elements we’ve never offered before in an ice cream, and we’re looking forward to guests’ reactions for those who are brave enough to try Spicy ‘n Spooky,” Bolger continued.

Ghost peppers are known for their extreme levels of spiciness. They have about 1 million Scoville Heat Units, according to Brittanica. For comparison, a jalapeño only has about 8,000 SHU.

But don’t worry — Spicy ’n Sweet won’t destroy your tastebuds. The flavor seems to be a hit among Baskin-Robbins fans.

If you’re looking for a milder Halloween treat, Baskin-Robbins also introduced Trixie the Ghost Cake. It’s in the shape of a friendly ghost, complete with a cobweb bow on top, and can be customized to include your favorite ice cream flavor.

Next Up In Utah
Salt Lake City blasts yet another heat record. Are the readings accurate?
New Supreme Court term may lead to more precedent-busting decisions
Who’s in — and is anyone out — for congressional, Senate debates ahead of midterm election?
Here’s how California will punish doctors who spread COVID-19 misinformation to patients
Just announced: Reba McEntire is coming to Utah
Trump called COVID a war — but who is going to pay for wartime spending?