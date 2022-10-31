Facebook Twitter
Tom Holmoe’s 2022 Halloween costume is ...

By Ryan McDonald Ryan McDonald
BYU athletic director Tom Holmoe speaks during a press conference in Provo on Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

It’s become a suspenseful annual tradition to see what elaborate costume BYU athletic director Tom Holmoe has come up with for Halloween.

On the big day Monday morning, the official BYU social media accounts made the big reveal for 2022: Holmoe is Yoda from “Star Wars.”

Under the direction of adjunct BYU theatre professor Jennine Hollingshaus, sister-in-law Rhonda Montgomery and wife Lori, Holmoe’s costumes have gotten more elaborate as the years have gone on.

Last year, he was Rafiki from “The Lion King,” and other bold costumes have included Genie from “Aladdin” and Ernesto de la Cruz from “Coco.”

“I think maybe when people ask me ‘What’s your favorite costume?,’ I just say, ‘Jennine, the best is yet to come,’” Holmoe said in a video produced by Y Magazine at BYU last year.

