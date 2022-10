High school girls tennis: 4A state tournament pairings after Tuesday’s final RPI reveal

Class 4A State Tournament

UHSAA bracket

Note: The top eight seeds at each position receive a first-round bye and will begin play in the Round of 16 at Liberty Park on Thursday, Oct. 6.

First singles

Note: Top 3 seeds receive a first-round bye: No. 1 Kylie Dezos, Dixie; No. 2 Bailey Huebner, Green Canyon; No. 3 London Wunderli, Crimson Cliffs.

Play-in matches (Oct. 7)

At Liberty Park



No. 8 Romy Niederhauser, Sky View vs. No. 9 Sophia Parson, Cedar

No. 4 Maggie Crosby, Snow Canyon vs. No. 13 Emily Loveless, Hurricane

No. 5 Sara White, Desert Hills vs. No. 12 Anna Bindrup, Mountain Crest

No. 7 Angela Zhan, Logan vs. No. 10 Katiejo Litchford, Bear River

No. 6 Ellie Carlston, Ridgeline vs. No. 11 Emma Farish, Pine View

Second singles

Note: Top 3 seeds receive a first-round bye: No. 1 Fiona Fackrell, Dixie; No. 2 Liz Murri, Green Canyon; No. 3 Amanda Beckstrand, Crimson Cliffs.

Play-in matches (Oct. 7)

At Liberty Park



No. 8 Demi Larsen, Logan vs. No. 9 Gracie Salley, Pine View

No. 4 Megan Lewis, Desert Hills vs. No. 13 Rachel Werrett, Hurricane

No. 5 Katelyn Simon, Ridgeline vs. No. 12 Allie Pearson, Cedar

No. 7 Tearsti Stoker, Mountain Crest vs. No. 10 Madison Burt, Sky View

No. 6 Ava Roman, Snow Canyon vs. No. 11 Madelyn Mickelson, Bear River

Third singles

Note: Top 3 seeds receive a first-round bye: No. 1 Emma Murri, Green Canyon; No. 2 Brianna Hartman, Desert Hills; No. 3 Luz Perez Spencer, Ridgeline.

Play-in matches (Oct. 7)

At Liberty Park



No. 8 Sarah Spackman, Sky View vs. No. 9 Lillian Ricks, Logan

No. 4 Bailey Speakman, Crimson Cliffs vs. No. 13 Addison Wood, Cedar

No. 5 Meg Fraser, Dixie vs. No. 12 Kylie Blaser, Pine View

No. 7 Anna Steel, Snow Canyon vs. No. 10 Delaney Tebbs, Hurricane

No. 6 Ava Apedaile, Mountain Crest vs. No. 11 Rachel Epling, Bear River

First doubles

Note: Top 3 seeds receive a first-round bye: No. 1 Olivia Phillips/Tori Jeppson, Green Canyon; No. 2 Whitney Matehson/Camryn Stanger, Crimson Cliffs; No. 3 Brinley Wiese/Kiersten Daines, Ridgeline.

Play-in matches (Oct. 7)

At Liberty Park



No. 8 Mika Schwartz/Skylee Haramoto, Sky View vs. No. 9 Ashlyn Nielson/Alizabeth Fonnesbeck, Mountain Crest

No. 4 Ella Pulsipher/Tessa Fielding, Desert Hills vs. No. 13 Madison Kolste/Anna Hales, Bear River

No. 5 Norah Perry/Lizzie Spach, Logan vs. No. 12 Christen Jocelyn/Kaylee Leavenworth, Hurricane

No. 7 Natalie Little/Libby Larkin, Dixie vs. No. 10 Jenna Crain/Marley Geddes, Cedar

No. 6 Jerzi Anderson/Sarah Richards, Snow Canyon vs. No. 11 Tamaki Ida/Kailee Hill, Pine View

Second doubles

Note: Top 3 seeds receive a first-round bye: No. 1 Carly Nielsen/Maren McKenna, Green Canyon; No. 2 Taylee Anderson/Brooklyn Price, Desert Hills; No. 3 Kate Obray/Carys Owen, Crimson Cliffs.

Play-in matches (Oct. 7)

At Liberty Park