FaithChurch of Jesus ChristGeneral ConferenceEpisode 104: October 2022 general conference recap — Overcoming the world through covenants with GodThis episode includes a recap of messages from Church leaders during the October 2022 general conferencePublished: Oct 4, 2022, 4:04 p.m. MDTView CommentsShareEpisode 104 of the Church News podcast features a recap of the messages offered by Church leaders during the 192nd Semiannual General Conference, held in the Conference Center in downtown Salt Lake City on Oct. 1-2, 2022. Screenshot, YouTube By Church News