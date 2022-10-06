High school girls soccer: 6A/5A first round recap from Thursday’s games

6A Playoffs

Skyridge took a commanding 4-1 lead at halftime and sailed through the second half. Addi Arnell kicked a hat-trick in the lopsided victory. Kylie Olsen and Leah Schoville each had two assists in the game.

“We asked the girls to go to work and focus on their individual responsibilities. We encouraged them to play every minute of this game as if they were going up against the toughest team we have played all year. The girls listened and I am proud of their execution tonight. Although the score is lopsided, we played a group of girls tonight that didn’t quit and they played the entire game with a lot of heart.”

— Skyridge coach Toby Peterson

Fremont 7, Hunter 1

Brooklyn Robinson scored three goals in the first half and another in the second half as No. 19 seed Fremont cruised past No. 14 seed Hunter for the 6A first round win. Ashlyn Gwynn and Charly Calder each recorded a goal and assist for the Silverwolves.

“It’s always tough to go on the road and get a win in playoffs in the first round, but I was very happy with how our team responded after getting scored on in the first couple of minutes, we were able to settle down and play.”

—Fremont coach Kelly Parke

Reese Robinson recorded two goals and two assists as No. 9 Layton made quick work of No. 24 Granger after scoring six goals in the first half. Maycie West added a pair of goals for the Lancers as well.

“The girls came out ready to play and worked hard to be first to ball.”

— Layton coach Tara Ferrin

No. 15 seed Corner Canyon notched a goal in each half as it held off No. 18 seed West for the 6A first round victory.

Riverton ran away from Weber in the first round of the 6A playoffs as Emmalee Christensen notched a pair of assists to spearhead the attack for the Silverwolves.

“It was a gritty win over a physical Weber team. It was a good team win where everyone had to step up and do their part.”

— Riverton coach Paul Moizer

Cassidy Andrews found the back of the net twice in the second half on a pair of assists from Tatum Thomas, and that was plenty of goal support for keeper Brinley Georgi who earned the shutout as No. 16 seed Clearfield edged No. 17 Herriman.

“The team was up to the challenge today. We had great Performances from Cassidy Andrews and Tatum Thomas. The defense was really good and held to keep the shutout for Brinley Georgi.”

— Clearfield coach Matt Kennaley

No. 12 seed Bingham scored a late goal to force overtime and then edged No. 21 seed Westlake 3-2 in the shootout to advance to the 6A second round. Bingham’s Greta Davis and Berkley Payne scored for the Miners while Jessica Martin and Kennedy Prestwich scored second-half goals for the Thunder.

No. 23 seed Copper Hills hit the road and earned the 6A first round victory as Ashley Garcia and Kaeda Wilson both notched goals in the second half to pull away from No. 10 seed Kearns.

“Kearns had a great game with huge saves from their keeper. Ultimately our girls played with a lot of heart and refused to give up.”

— Copper Hills coach Mindy Zamudio

5A Playoffs

Lehi took advantage of some missteps from the Murray defense, winning 2-1 and moving on in the 5A girls soccer playoffs. The first half was a battle of defense with neither team giving up much. However, the Pioneer’s own Olivia Smith scored off a penalty kick and Raegan Jorgensen scored just a few minuets after.

“We didn’t start the game well today. But, made some halftime adjustments and they really came out a did exactly what we asked as a staff. Very happy to be moving on.”

— Lehi coach Tim Graham

Macy Ellis recorded two goals and an assist and Elyse Jessen added a goal and assist as No. 11 seed Alta made quick work of No. 22 seed Wasatch. The Hawks jumped out to a 2-0 lead at the half and played stout defense throughout the second half to maintain the lead and advantage to the second round.

“We were able to find the back of the net again today. Macy Ellis led out with her tremendous work ethic that resulted it two goals.”

— Alta coach Mackenzie Hyer

Skyline moved on in the 5A playoffs with a shutout win over Salem Hills, furthering its goal of defending last year’s state title. Lily Hall netted both goals for the Eagles, while Zoe Liang and Grace Kinghorn split the shutout in goal.

“The key for us was attacking and pressuring the defense from the other team.”

— Skyline coach Yamil Castillo

No. 20 seed Brighton scored three goals in the final 15 minutes to rally past No. 13 Springville for the 5A first round win.

Visiting Mountain View edged Woods Cross in a shootout 4-2 to earn the 5A first round victory. Ashley Hamblin scored Mountain View’s only goal in regulation on an assist from Isabelle Bramble.

“In today’s game our keepers, Emily Bergero and Sabrina McCarter, both came to play. They started and ended the game strong bringing us home with a win after two saved PKs in the shootout. We couldn’t have asked for more from them than what they both gave us today.”

— Mountain View coach Terrika Turner

In one of the most intense first-round matchups of the playoff, Viewmont kept its hopes alive by the slimmest of margins, beating Uintah, 2-1, in double overtime. Kaylee Garlick led the Vikings with a goal and assist.

“A lot of credit has to be given to Uintah, they came out and played hard until the very end. State tournament games are hard to win and I am very proud of how hard our girls battled and played.”

— Viewmont coach Spencer Keddington

Sarah Oyler recorded two goals and an assist as No. 19 seed Timpview built a 5-0 halftime lead at No. 14 Hillcrest as it marched to the 5A first round victory. Ellie Robertson, Gabi Hall and Katy Call all added first half goals for the T-Birds.

“Our team played with focus and intensity and came out with a strong attack in the 1st half. We moved the ball well and got off a lot of crosses. We were led by Sarah Oyler who had a brace of goals. Our defensive back line played super tough and only allowed a couple of shots all game. It was a great team win.”

— Timpview coach Nate Warner

No. 9 seed Northridge scored a goal in the second half to force overtime and then outlasted No. 24 seed Box Elder in the shootout to survive and advance to the 5A second round.

