High school football: Roundup of Thursday’s Week 9 games

Region 1

Syracuse kept ahead of Layton with shutdown defense for most of the game, then the offense took the reins in the fourth quarter and turned a slugfest into a rout. Quarterback Dylan Croxford tossed tow touchdowns and ran for another in the win. The Titans maintained control of the top spot in Region 1 in preparation for the title-match next Wednesday at home against Farmington.

Davis built off the momentum from last week’s big win over Farmington by rolling past Weber for the Region 1 win. Jackson Stevens had a monster game for the Darts as he completed 24 of 35 passes for 327 yards and six touchdowns, including two each to Easton Baggett and Tyson Elkins. Baggett finished with 161 receiving yards.

“Winning a football game is hard to do and I am glad we came away with a region 1 win tonight. Proud of the team and the fast start we had in all three phases.”

—Davis coach Scott Peery

Farmington dominated Fremont for three quarters and staved off a rally by the Silverwolves in the fourth quarter to win. Phoenix quarterback Easton Wight tossed an astonishing six touchdowns. Farmington’s win sets up a Region 1 showdown for the title next Wednesday against Syracuse.

Region 2

Dru Gardner passed for a pair of first-half touchdowns and then DaeQwan Snider rushed for two more in the second half as visiting Roy methodically pulled away from Granger for the Region 2 victory.

Region 4

Trent Call tossed three touchdown passes and also rushed for another score, while La’akea Kalama scored on a rushing and receiving touchdown as Skyridge blanked Pleasant Grove for the Region 4 victory. Collin Sheffield added a Pick 6 in the win for Skyridge.

Champion Edwards tossed three touchdowns as American Fork worked over Westlake in a 35-7 blowout. The Cavemen led, 13-0, at the half. Aiden Bayless score the lone touchdown for the Thunder.

Region 6

In one of the more dramatic games of the evening, Olympus picked up a come-from-behind win over Highland after losing their starting quarterback to an injury late in the fourth quarter. Receiver Luke Bryant stepped in at quarterback for Olympus in the final minutes of the game while the Titans were down by a touchdown to the Rams. Bryant drove the offense downfield and scored a game-winning touchdown with less than a minute remaining on a 4-yard run.

“Great neighborhood battle with a well-coached team. There have been some extremely close games between the Rams and Titans over the past five or so years. We have tremendous kids that played with a lot of heart.”

— Olympus coach Aaron Whitehead

A 42-0 halftime score was just the beginning as East thoroughly scorched Murray in a 55-0 shutout win. The Leopards scored twice on defense from fumble recoveries and scored five straight touchdowns on the ground from the first to the third quarter.

Region 7

Mountain View scored first, but Cedar Valley scored the rest as they put up 32 unanswered points en route to the win. Elijah Holman nailed three field goals of 15, 19, and 35 yards, then Joe Lomu broke through for a 41-yard rushing touchdown to set the Aviators on the winning path.

“The defense played great after giving up a TD on the first play of the game. Our offense took a while to get going but Elijah Holman was able to get some big field goals for us to get us points early, then we played better in the second half. Mountain View has a good young team and their staff is building a solid foundation.”

— Cedar Valley coach Weston Zabriskie

Stansbury made very clear that the Stallions were without equal in Region 7 as they pummeled Payson, 52-14. The Stallions held a 24-14 lead at halftime and poured it on in the second half for the win. Senior quarterback Ezra Harris accounted for five Stansbury touchdowns, four by air, one on the ground. Payson scored first as Trevyn Wall threw two touchdown passes.

Timpanogos won its third straight game since the Cedar Valley loss as Chase Riggs did a great job leading the offense as he tossed three touchdown passes to three different receivers.

Region 8

Alta jumped all over Jordan, scoring 42 points in the first half en route to the lopsided Region 8 victory.

In a showdown between the top two teams in 5A, No. 1 Lehi scored with less than 90 seconds remaining to edge the T-Birds to improve to 9-0 on the season as Kolton Tanner hauled in a 15-yard TD reception from Jackson Brousseau with 1:21 left in the game. It was Brousseau’s third touchdown pass of the game. Isaiah Vaea had temporarily giving Timpview the lead with 4:05 remaining with his second rushing touchdown of the game, but Brousseau engineered a go-ahead drive and then Lehi’s defense got the late stop to preserve the win.

Region 9

Springville continued its march through Region 9 as Ryder Burton passed for four touchdowns — four of them to Luke Nadauld — and then Tevita Valeti rushed for two more scores bringing his season total to 20 as the as the Red Devils rolled past Salem Hills. Veleti finished with 135 yards on 17 carries while Nadauld finished with 170 receiving yards on seven receptions.

Will Dart passed for three touchdowns and then Spanish Fork’s defense played lights out for four quarter as the Dons jumped all over Maple Mountain building a 41-0 halftime lead on its way to the easy Region 9. Spanish Fork’s seven touchdowns were all scored by different players.

3A North

Morgan’s defense held Ogden to just a third-quarter field goal as the Trojans rolled to the region victory to remain perfect on the season. Nick Despain had a big day offensively as he passed for 172 yards and four touchdowns — to four different receivers — and then also rushed for 63 more yards and two scores.

“It was an honor to have Ogden come tonight and share some time with Coach Thompson. He is not only a good coach, but a great man. Wish him and his family well.”

— Morgan coach Jared Barlow

Grantsville unexpectedly found itself in a 14-0 hole against Union at halftime, but the Cowboys rallied in the second half and muscled their way past the Cougars for the win, scoring the go-ahead touchdown with less than five minutes remaining. Senior Ethan Rainer caught two touchdown passes, and senior Gabe Mouritsen drove in the game-winner. Jackson Rasmussen had two passing touchdowns for Union in the loss.

Lukifanga Kaumatule rushed for three touchdowns for a second consecutive week and then Antonio Archuleta added two more as Juan Diego pulled away from Ben Lomond in the second half to improve to 5-4 on the season.

Nonregion

Orem didn’t leave much to doubt on the field as they wiped up Taylorsville at home. The Tigers capped off the rout with a 52-yard pick-six by Natane Fakahafua. Orem quarterback Lance Reynolds tossed three touchdowns.

Brighton overwhelmed Clearfield from the opening kickoff, scoring 28 points in the first quarter and 55 in the first half as it cruised to the nonregion win. Jack Johnson passed for four touchdowns in the victory, including two each to Donovan Wismer and Nash Matheson. Kace Gurr continued his torrid pace as he rushed for three TDs.

