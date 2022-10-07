High school girls tennis: Green Canyon, Crimson Cliffs dominate Day 1 of 4A state tournament, tied for first

4A state tournament complete results

Crimson Cliffs and defending 4A state champion Green Canyon both enjoyed perfect days at the 4A state tournament at Liberty Park on Friday, setting up what should be a fantastic day of competition on Saturday.

Crimson Cliffs and Green Canyon both earned the maximum 25 teams points on Friday as all five of their teams advanced to the semifinals. Desert Hills is right behind with 22 team points.

In all three singles brackets and both doubles brackets, the top four seeds all avoided upsets to advance to the semifinals.

Much of Saturday’s drama will unfold in the semifinals as Crimson Cliffs and Green Canyon go head to head in all three singles positions. The schools are on opposite sides of the bracket in both doubles brackets, which puts a premium on those singles matches.

At first singles, defending state champ and No. 2 seed Emma Huebner of Green Canyon faces No. 3 seed London Wunderli from Crimson Cliffs. Dixie senior Kylie Kezos is the top seed in the bracket and will face Snow Canyon’s Maggie Crosby in the semifinals.

Crimson Cliffs Camryn Stanger won the first singles title a year ago, but this year she’s teamed with Whitney Matheson and competing in first doubles.

Desert Hills’ Brianna Hartman won the third singles championship a year ago and she’s likely on a finals collision course with Green Canyon’s Emma Murri, who she beat for the title a year ago.

