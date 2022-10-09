Could Lamar Jackson make history against the Bengals?

Lamar Jackson is currently tied with Jared Goff and Patrick Mahomes for the most passing touchdowns this NFL season. But on Sunday night, he could add his name to the league record books for doing something with his legs.

With 11 rushing yards on Sunday, the Baltimore Ravens quarterback could become the sixth quarterback to rush for 4,000 yards in their career, Fansided reported.

Which NFL quarterbacks have rushed for 4,000 yards?

If he gets those 11 yards, Jackson would join Steve Young, Russell Wilson, Randall Cunningham, Cam Newton and Michael Vick on the all-time list, according to Statmuse.

But, if he accomplishes the feat on Sunday, Jackson would reach the milestone in 63 games and become the fastest quarterback to do so, beating Michael Vick by 24 games, according to a tweet from the Raven’s editorial director Ryan Mink.

If Lamar Jackson gets 11 rushing yards this Sunday night vs. Bengals, he'll become the sixth QB to ever reach 4,000 career rushing yards and fastest to do so in NFL history (63 games). Michael Vick did it in 87 games. — Ryan Mink (@ryanmink) October 5, 2022

This isn’t the first of Vick’s records that Jackson has broken. In 2019, he broke Vick’s single-season rushing yards record of 1,039 yards, finishing the season with 1,206 yards, according to ESPN.

“What made Jackson’s achievement even more special is that no one had gotten close to Vick’s record, which stood for 13 years,” ESPN reported. “Before Jackson began sprinting past tacklers, the most rushing yards by a quarterback since 2006 came from Russell Wilson, who ran for 849 yards in 2014 — 190 yards shy of the mark.”

The five-year veteran enters Sunday’s game with 316 rushing yards, which is more than running backs Derrick Henry, Dalvin Cook, Christian McCaffrey and former BYU Cougar Jamaal Williams, according to ESPN. Averaging 8.5 rush yards per attempt and 79 rush yards per game, 11 yards is within reach for Jackson during the Ravens matchup against the Bengals.

Will Lamar Jackson resign with the Ravens?

Jackson is playing under the last year of his rookie contract. The former regular season MVP was looking to cash in on his success during the offseason, but he has been in a stalemate with Baltimore’s front office.

ESPN reported that the Ravens offered Jackson a $250 million five-year contract extension with $133 million of that guaranteed at signing, but Jackson turned it down because he wanted a fully guaranteed contract like the Browns gave Deshaun Watson.

When ESPN asked Jackson if it was a risk to play without the guaranteed contract because he has been hit more than any other quarterback since 2018 — 737 times in the first four seasons of his career — he wasn’t concerned.

“It was a pretty big risk last season,” he said. “The year before. I’m just playing football. Anything can happen. God forbid the wrong thing happens.”