Sunday, October 9, 2022 | 
Real Salt Lake Sports

Here’s how Real Salt Lake clinched a playoff spot with win over Portland

By Associated Press
Justin Savarino (11) of Real Salt Lake waves at fans while they celebrate a 3-1 win over the Portland Timbers in Sandy on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News

SANDY (AP) — Jefferson Savarino scored early and Real Salt Lake went on to secure a spot in the MLS playoffs with a 3-1 victory over the Portland Timbers on Sunday.

Rubio Mendez and Bode Hidalgo also scored for Salt Lake (12-11-11), which had not won a match since Aug. 31. RSL had just three victories in its last 16 games.

The Timbers (11-10-13), rocked by scandal in the past week, needed a victory or draw over Salt Lake to make the playoffs. With the loss, Portland was eliminated.

Braian Ojeda (88) of Real Salt Laker and Santiago Moreno (30) of Portland Timbers fight for the ball in Sandy on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022. Real Salt Lake won 3-1.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
merlin_2944156.jpg

Fans of Real Salt Lake celebrate a 3-1 win over the Portland Timbers in Sandy on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
merlin_2944150.jpg

Larrys Mabiala (33) of Portland Timbers kicks the ball while Braian Ojeda (88) of Real Salt Lake defends in Sandy on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022. Real Salt Lake won 3-1.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
merlin_2944146.jpg

Aljaz Ivacic (31) of Portland Timbers blocks a shot from Real Salt Lake in Sandy on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022. Real Salt Lake won 3-1.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
merlin_2944140.jpg

Rubio Rubin (14) of Real Salt Lake controls the ball while Bill Tuiloma (25) of Portland Timbers chases in Sandy on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022. Real Salt Lake won 3-1.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
merlin_2944138.jpg

Dairon Asprilla (27) of Portland Timbers heads the ball while playing Real Salt Lake in Sandy on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
merlin_2944134.jpg

Zac MacMath (18) of Real Salt Lake saves a shot from the Portland Timbers in Sandy on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
merlin_2944130.jpg

in Sandy on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
merlin_2944126.jpg

Youth soccer players march onto the field before Real Salt Lake plays the Portland Timbers in Sandy on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
merlin_2944122.jpg

Jefferson Savarino (11) of Real Salt Lake celebrates after scoring the Portland Timbers in Sandy on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
merlin_2944118.jpg

Real Salt Lake plays the Portland Timbers in Sandy on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
merlin_2944114.jpg

Youth soccer players march onto the field with the Portland Timbers players before they play Real Salt Lake in Sandy on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
The Timbers share ownership with the Portland Thorns of the National Women’s Soccer League. Earlier this week, an investigation was released that detailed misconduct in the NWSL.

The investigation looked at sexual coercion and harassment allegations leveled at a former Thorns coach. In the fallout, the club fired a pair of executives on Wednesday.

Savarino scored in the 19th minute and Mendez added another in the 49th. RSL, which dominated the match, got one more goal from Hidalgo in the 86th.

Dairon Asprilla’s goal in the 87th for the Timbers avoided a shutout. Portland was without midfielder Diego Chara, who had a stomach ailment.

Last season, Salt Lake earned the final playoff spot in the Western Conference and advanced to the conference finals, finally losing to Portland.

The Timbers went to the MLS Cup championship game but fell to NYCFC for the title.

