How far did Utah and BYU football fall in the coaches poll?

One day after Utah lost 42-32 to UCLA and BYU fell 28-20 to Notre Dame, both the Utes and Cougars dropped significantly in the latest USA Today coaches poll, released Sunday.

Utah fell eight spots to No. 19, while UCLA climbed seven spots to No. 12.

BYU fell out of the coaches poll altogether, after being ranked No. 16 last week.

The Cougars are first among teams receiving votes outside the Top 25, with 82 votes — 17 below No. 25 North Carolina.

USC, which plays at Utah next Saturday, stayed at No. 6 after a 30-14 win over Washington State.

Oregon is the other Pac-12 team ranked, moving up one spot to No. 11 after beating Arizona 49-22.

The Cougars’ next opponent, Arkansas, also fell out of the coaches poll — and didn’t receive a single Top 25 vote — after the Razorbacks lost 40-17 to Mississippi State.

The Associated Press Top 25 poll will be released at Noon MDT.

