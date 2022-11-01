How Tom Brady wants to parent after his divorce

As he navigates a very public divorce and a rough start to the NFL season, Tom Brady is trying to keep his focus on two important tasks.

“I’m really focused on two things: taking care of my family and certainly my children, and secondly, doing the best job I can to win football games,” he said during the Oct. 31 episode of his podcast, “Let’s Go.”

During the episode, Brady explained his hopes for the rest of the season and his plans for his family, noting that he’s used to navigating adversity.

“I’ve dealt with a lot of challenging situations on and off the field over 23 years, and a lot of it does play out in front of a lot of people,” he said. “We all have our unique challenges in life and we’re all humans and we do the best we can do.”

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback added that he wants to live in a way that allows him to “hold (his) head high.”

“I have incredible parents that have always taught me the right way to do things. And I want to be a great father to my children and always try to do things the right way,” he said.

After the podcast recording on Monday, Brady said he planned to take his kids trick-or-treating in Tampa. He shares Benjamin, 12, and Vivian, 9, with his soon-to-be ex-wife, Gisele Bundchen, and he also has a 15-year-old son, Jack, who lives in New York, ESPN reported.

Brady and Bundchen announced the divorce on Oct. 28; each shared a statement on Instagram detailing their care for the other and their love for their family.

“We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together,” Brady said in his statement, according to CNBC. “We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve.”

The quarterback reiterated that the split was not contentious during the podcast.

“The good news is that it’s a very amicable situation,” he said.

Brady also found a bright side in the Buccaneers’ plight. He noted that every team in the NFC South has been struggling and that the division crown was still very much up for grabs.

“We’re trying to get it right, and we just haven’t figured it out yet,” he said. “There’s no other way but through it.”

Tampa Bay currently has a 3-5 record. The Atlanta Falcons, at 4-4, are one win ahead.