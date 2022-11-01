Are student loans a big issue in the midterm elections?

Earlier this year, President Joe Biden announced a plan to provide student loan relief to borrowers within certain income brackets. Although a federal court blocked the relief plan, the administration has said that it is confident relief will go forward.

But how high of a priority are student loans for voters at the ballot box during the midterm elections this year?

Vox reported that 40% of registered voters between the ages of 18 and 34 strongly approve of the student loan forgiveness plan, but they might not be the demographic whose votes will change the election.

According to Vox, “What is apparent is that Biden’s action is not as popular with the kind of voter that tends to matter in midterm elections in swing states: older white Americans and independents.” Even though this issue is split across party lines, generally speaking (Democrats support student loan forgiveness, Republicans do not), some data that Vox included in its article points to younger right-leaning voters supporting student loan forgiveness more than their older counterparts.

Nevertheless, it doesn’t seem like student loans are the top issue this election.

The top issue, by polling data, is inflation. According to CNBC, many Americans are concerned about how inflation will impact them. They worry about the rising cost of living and how they will be able to afford basic necessities like food and gas. Voters have also expressed concern about how the stock market will impact them and whether or not a recession is looming.

Even though a plurality of younger voters approve of Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan, it seems like other issues have taken precedent. NPR reported that some younger voters seem to care more about reproductive rights than they care about student loan forgiveness.

But it also does not seem like abortion will be a decisive issue in this election. A recent poll by ABC News and The Washington Post found that while both Democrats and Republicans think that there are too many restrictions on abortion, concerns about the economy are the top issue this year. However, the polling does show that abortion is an important issue among younger female voters.

Midterm Election Day is Nov. 8.

