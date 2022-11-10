Everything you need to know about the deadly listeria outbreak linked to deli meats and cheese

A listeria outbreak linked to deli meats and cheese has resulted in one death and at least 16 infections across 6 states, the CDC announced Wednesday.

What is listeria?

Listeria is a food-borne bacterial illness that is most commonly found in deli meats and unpasteurized dairy products, according to Mayo Clinic.

The illness is serious for pregnant women, those with weakened immune systems and people over the age of 65.

How many people have been affected by the listeria outbreak?

As of November 9, there has been one death and at least 16 people infected. Thirteen people were hospitalized and one infected person had a miscarriage due to the illness per the CDC.

However, the number of sick people may be higher because some people who have been infected may recover without medical care and without being tested.

“The true number of sick people in this outbreak is likely higher than the number reported, and the outbreak may not be limited to the states with known illnesses,” the CDC said.

Where is the outbreak?

The outbreak strain of listeria has been found in six states between April 2021 and September 2022:



California: 1 sick

1 sick Illinois: 2 sick

2 sick Maryland: 2 sick, 1 dead

2 sick, 1 dead Massachusetts: 2 sick

2 sick New Jersey: 1 sick

1 sick New York: 7 sick

According to NPR, five of the people infected in New York bought deli meat at a NetCost Market, however other delis are believed to be involved in the outbreak.

Should you avoid deli meats and cheese to avoid listeria?

The CDC advised people that are pregnant, over the age of 65 or have a weakened immune system to “not eat meat or cheese from any deli counter, unless it is reheated to an internal temperature of 165°F or until steaming hot.”