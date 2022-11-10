Wearing her heart on her sleeve, Jennifer Aniston shares her fertility journey

Celebrities go through human struggles, just like the rest of us.

Actress Jennifer Aniston recently shared her struggles with infertility in an interview with Allure journalist Danielle Pergament.

She said that after her divorce in 2017 — when she and Justin Theroux split as husband and wife but remained friends — she had some self-figuring out to do.

“I didn’t want to partner with someone until some of that work was done. It wouldn’t be fair,” she told Allure. “I don’t want to move into a house when there are no walls.”

The divorce was because she couldn’t have kids, she told Allure.

And it was painful to have the media say otherwise.

The Huffington Post released an article in 2016 with a scathing review from Aniston on how the press was covering her flat belly for “the bajillionth time.”

“I used to tell myself that tabloids were like comic books, not to be taken seriously, just a soap opera for people to follow when they need a distraction,” she wrote. “But I really can’t tell myself that anymore because the reality is the stalking and objectification I’ve experienced first-hand, going on decades now, reflects the warped way we calculate a woman’s worth.”

She told Allure recently that these headlines were happening all throughout her trying absolutely anything to get pregnant.

“All the years and years and years of speculation. ... It was really hard,” Aniston told Allure. “I was going through IVF, drinking Chinese teas, you name it. I was throwing everything at it.”

Yet, she was called selfish for not having a family.

Other celebrities, such as Kaley Cuoco, have praised Aniston for being honest about her struggles, as reported by People.

“You never ever know what people are going through behind the scenes ... stop assuming and judging every little thing,” Cuoco wrote on social media. “@jenniferaniston thank u for sharing this story!!!”

She doesn’t know if the future holds a new relationship, but for now, she lives with her two dogs, Clyde and Chesterfield, who she loves.

“I have zero regrets,” she said to Allure.