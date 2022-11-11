Hidden secret revealed in ‘Wakanda Forever’ post-credit scene

Marvel’s long-awaited “Black Panther” sequel is finally here, and fans are readying up to find out what else the franchise has in store.

After the death of actor Chadwick Boseman, who played King T’Challa in the first “Black Panther” film, the kingdom of Wakanda sets out to deal with the grief and loss.

What is ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ about?

Directed by Ryan Coogler, who also worked on the 2018 “Black Panther,” the second installment begins with Queen Ramonda, played by Angela Bassett, as the temporary ruler of Wakanda, according to a press release sent to Deseret News.

As the country steps into the next chapter, new villains and new paths emerge.

Are there any post-credit scenes in ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’?

Yes, there is one midcredit scene that plays after Rihanna’s new song “Lift Me Up.” The rest of the credits roll after the “brief” but “emotional” scene, according to USA Today.

What is in the end-credit scene?

Major spoilers ahead — the scene starts with Shuri, who is crying on a beach and burning her funeral clothes. Nakia joins her and she is accompanied by a young boy, Toussaint.

It’s revealed that this boy is the son of T’Challa and Nakia. Game-changer, I know. Does this make him heir to the throne of Wakanda?

Many on Twitter felt emotional watching the scene.

The post credit scene in Black Panther almost had me dropping tears. I almost cried at least twice during the movie. ALMOST. Lol — Captain Zamunda (@BoyNamedJoy1) November 11, 2022