What will it take to restore Runnin’ Utes program to its former glory?

As Utah football heads into the final stretch of the season, still in contention for a Pac-12 championship, Utah basketball is just getting started.

The Runnin’ Utes opened the season with a dominating 89-48 victory over Long Island Monday night.

Senior center Branden Carlson led the way, posting a double-double — 21 points and 10 rebounds.

“I definitely think we are going to be better this year,” Carlson said. “Just the mindset that this team has compared to last year and the physicality our team plays with, and just how cohesive we are together should lead to more success.”

Utah was picked to finish 10th in the highly competitive Pac-12.

Entering his second season at the helm, coach Craig Smith is willing to do what it takes to restore glory to the Utes basketball program.

“We know the University of Utah has a rich tradition of excellence. We know last year wasn’t up to the standard,” he said. “We know we have to work our hands to the bone to make it happen. But it is an exciting group to be a part of.”

Freshman quarterback Nate Johnson, a four-star recruit, made his Utah debut last Saturday by scoring a pair of touchdowns.

“That was fun to watch,” said offensive coordinator Andy Ludwig, who designed the plays for Johnson. “You always wonder when you put a freshman in there for the first time in Game 9, and he responded well. The lights weren’t too bright for him. He’s a dynamic player, and we look for that package to continue to grow.”

What will be Johnson’s immediate, and long-term, future?

6: Oregon’s spot in this week’s College Football Playoff rankings.

8: USC’s spot in this week’s College Football Playoff rankings.

12: UCLA’s spot in this week’s College Football Playoff rankings.

13: Utah’s spot in this week’s College Football Playoff rankings.

I believe we’ll see gradual improvement under (Craig Smith), but I wouldn’t pin your hopes that we make a substantial improvement this season. ... I mean, it’s not impossible, as we’ve overhauled/improved our roster, but other programs have improved their rosters as well. ... Just don’t know if it’s going to translate into a bunch more conference victories this season.

—AZUTE5

Nobody’s HS highlight reel looks like Britain Covey’s. He’s in the NFL, still amazing people. Nate Johnson’s bigger than Covey, and once he turns the corner and has an open lane to the EZ, he’s GONE.



The state of Utah record in the 100 meters is 10.49. Johnson was the sixth best in California this year at 10.36, faster than former Utes RB Joe Williams from several years ago, who ran track in junior college.



It’s just fun watching an 18-year-old find his way, and we’ll see how good he can become.

— 10CC

