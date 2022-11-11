High school football: Lehi cruises into 5A title game with 42-0 shutout of Stansbury

Lehi set the tone with an interception from the first play of the game Friday in the 5A state semifinals and never looked back, routing Stansbury 42-0 for a chance to close out an undefeated season and repeat as 5A champions.

Stansbury quarterback Ezra Harris opened the game with a pick to Lehi safety Kadiyon Sweat, foreshadowing the Pioneers’ sixth defensive shutout effort this season.

The normally explosive Stallions offense that averaged over 51 points per game coming into Friday’s semifinal was held to 59 yards in the first half and 128 total for the game.

“I feel like it was a great way to set the tone and show our defense that ‘Hey man, we prepared, we said we were going to have an interception on this type of play and it came in and worked out just like we thought,’” Sweat said.

After the interception, Lehi quarterback Jackson Brousseau kicked the offense into gear with a pair of chunk passes to set up running back Carson Gonzalez for an 18-yard scoring scamper and the 7-0 lead with 8:02 in the first quarter.

Harris lofted a sideline toss into double coverage on the ensuing Stansbury drive, and Sweat snatched it for his second pick of the first quarter.

Six plays later, Sweat switched his impact to offense. He lined up in the wildcat formation, a wrinkle he said the team added this week, and walked untouched into the end zone for a 1-yard touchdown and a 14-0 Lehi lead.

“I just walked right in,” Sweat said. “My blockers were right where they were supposed to be and it’s nice to have that happen.”

Stansbury’s woes continued after a bad snap turned the Stallions’ offense over again. Brousseau took advantage and found tight end Makafefie Havea deep down the Stansbury sideline for a 25-yard scoring strike and 21-0 first-half advantage.

“The defense played well to start the game and gave us a lot of opportunities,” Brousseau said. “The offense found the end zone, did our job and once you get a lead, you’ve just got to keep playing well. That’s what we did.”

Lehi’s front seven flushed Harris out of the pocket repeatedly and shortened drive after drive, setting up Brousseau’s second passing touchdown on a 3-yard swing pass to Gonzalez with 3:52 left in the second quarter.

“I felt before the game started that the matchup was going to be our defense versus their offense,” Lehi coach Ed Larson said.

“I thought our defense came out and played the way they were supposed to and did a great job of controlling that really explosive offense.”

The teams traded punts again when Stansbury suffered another critical error with a fumble inside the Stallions’ 10-yard line.

Brousseau tossed the dagger on the following play, drifting out of the pocket to hit Havea in the back of the end zone for the duo’s second scoring connection, and the Pioneers carried a 35-0 lead into halftime.

Brousseau’s fourth and final touchdown pass to Mays Madsen in the fourth quarter punctuated a complete performance for a Lehi team cruising into the biggest stage of the season against 5A rivals Timpview or Orem.

“We won last year so this is a brand new team,” Brousseau said. “It doesn’t really matter what happened last year, we’ve just got to play our game, do our thing and have everyone make plays. Whatever happens, happens.”

