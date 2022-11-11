Facebook Twitter
Friday, November 11, 2022 | 
High school football: Lehi cruises into 5A title game with 42-0 shutout of Stansbury

By Brennan Smith
Lehi and Stansbury play in a 5A state semifinal football game at Rice-Eccles Stadium. in Salt Lake City on Nov. 11, 2022.

Lehi and Stansbury play in a 5A football state semifinal game at Rice-Eccles Stadium at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Lehi set the tone with an interception from the first play of the game Friday in the 5A state semifinals and never looked back, routing Stansbury 42-0 for a chance to close out an undefeated season and repeat as 5A champions.

Stansbury quarterback Ezra Harris opened the game with a pick to Lehi safety Kadiyon Sweat, foreshadowing the Pioneers’ sixth defensive shutout effort this season.

The normally explosive Stallions offense that averaged over 51 points per game coming into Friday’s semifinal was held to 59 yards in the first half and 128 total for the game.

“I feel like it was a great way to set the tone and show our defense that ‘Hey man, we prepared, we said we were going to have an interception on this type of play and it came in and worked out just like we thought,’” Sweat said.

merlin_2949949.jpg

Lehi and Stansbury play in semifinal football action at Rice Eccles Stadium at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
merlin_2949935.jpg

Lehi’s Hema Katoa and Nathan Bulpitt bring down Stansbury’s Brock Wilson as they play in a 5A state semifinal football game at Rice-Eccles Stadium at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. Lehi won 42-0.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
merlin_2949933.jpg

Lehi’s Jackson Brousseau pass the ball as Lehi and Stansbury play in 5A state semifinal football game at Rice-Eccles Stadium at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. Lehi won 42-0.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
merlin_2949929.jpg

Lehi’s Kadiyon Sweat and Fernando Ruelas celebrate after a score as Lehi and Stansbury play in a 5A state semifinal football game at Rice-Eccles Stadium at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
merlin_2949931.jpg

Lehi and Stansbury play in a 5A state semifinal football game at Rice-Eccles Stadium at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
merlin_2949927.jpg

Lehi’s Kadiyon Sweat is tackled after intercepting a pass by Stansbury’s Brock Wilson during a 5A state semifinal football game at Rice-Eccles Stadium at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
merlin_2949925.jpg

Lehi and Stansbury play in a 5A state semifinal football game at Rice-Eccles Stadium at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
merlin_2949923.jpg

Lehi’s Ezaiah Mama collects a pass with Stansbury’s Bracken Matthews defending during a 5A state semifinal football game at Rice-Eccles Stadium at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
merlin_2949921.jpg

Lehi and Stansbury play in a 5A state semifinal football game at Rice-Eccles Stadium at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
merlin_2949917.jpg

Lehi and Stansbury play in a 5A state semifinal football game at Rice-Eccles Stadium at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
merlin_2949915.jpg

Lehi and Stansbury play in a 5A state semifinal football game at Rice-Eccles Stadium at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
merlin_2949913.jpg

Lehi and Stansbury play in semifinal football game at Rice Eccles Stadium at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
merlin_2949911.jpg

Lehi and Stansbury play in a 5A state semifinal football game at Rice-Eccles Stadium at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
merlin_2949909.jpg

Lehi and Stansbury play in a 5A state semifinal football game at Rice-Eccles Stadium at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
merlin_2949907.jpg

Lehi and Stansbury play in a 5A state semifinal football game at Rice-Eccles Stadium at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
merlin_2949905.jpg

Lehi and Stansbury play in semifinal football action at Rice Eccles Stadium at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
merlin_2949903.jpg

Lehi and Stansbury play in a 5A state semifinal football game at Rice-Eccles Stadium at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
merlin_2949901.jpg

Lehi and Stansbury play in a 5A state semifinal football game at Rice-Eccles Stadium at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
merlin_2949899.jpg

Lehi and Stansbury play in a 5A state semifinal football game at Rice-Eccles Stadium at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
merlin_2949895.jpg

Lehi and Stansbury play in a 5A state semifinal football game at Rice-Eccles Stadium at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
merlin_2949897.jpg

Lehi and Stansbury play in a 5A state semifinal football game at Rice-Eccles Stadium at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
merlin_2949893.jpg

Lehi and Stansbury play in a 5A state semifinal football game at Rice-Eccles Stadium at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
merlin_2949891.jpg

Lehi and Stansbury play in a 5A state semifinal football game at Rice-Eccles Stadium at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
merlin_2949889.jpg

Lehi and Stansbury play in a 5A state semifinal football game at Rice-Eccles Stadium at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Lehi and Stansbury play in a 5A state semifinal football game at Rice-Eccles Stadium. in Salt Lake City on Nov. 11, 2022.

Lehi and Stansbury play in a 5A state semifinal football game at Rice-Eccles Stadium at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
merlin_2949885.jpg

Lehi and Stansbury play in a 5A state semifinal football game at Rice-Eccles Stadium at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
merlin_2949885.jpg

Lehi and Stansbury play in a 5A state semifinal football game at Rice-Eccles Stadium at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
merlin_2949883.jpg

Lehi and Stansbury play in a 5A state semifinal football game at Rice-Eccles Stadium at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
merlin_2949881.jpg

Lehi and Stansbury play in a 5A state semifinal football game at Rice-Eccles Stadium at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
merlin_2949879.jpg

Lehi and Stansbury play in a 5A state semifinal football game at Rice-Eccles Stadium at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
After the interception, Lehi quarterback Jackson Brousseau kicked the offense into gear with a pair of chunk passes to set up running back Carson Gonzalez for an 18-yard scoring scamper and the 7-0 lead with 8:02 in the first quarter.

Harris lofted a sideline toss into double coverage on the ensuing Stansbury drive, and Sweat snatched it for his second pick of the first quarter.

Six plays later, Sweat switched his impact to offense. He lined up in the wildcat formation, a wrinkle he said the team added this week, and walked untouched into the end zone for a 1-yard touchdown and a 14-0 Lehi lead.

“I just walked right in,” Sweat said. “My blockers were right where they were supposed to be and it’s nice to have that happen.”

Stansbury’s woes continued after a bad snap turned the Stallions’ offense over again. Brousseau took advantage and found tight end Makafefie Havea deep down the Stansbury sideline for a 25-yard scoring strike and 21-0 first-half advantage.

“The defense played well to start the game and gave us a lot of opportunities,” Brousseau said. “The offense found the end zone, did our job and once you get a lead, you’ve just got to keep playing well. That’s what we did.”

Lehi’s front seven flushed Harris out of the pocket repeatedly and shortened drive after drive, setting up Brousseau’s second passing touchdown on a 3-yard swing pass to Gonzalez with 3:52 left in the second quarter.

“I felt before the game started that the matchup was going to be our defense versus their offense,” Lehi coach Ed Larson said.

“I thought our defense came out and played the way they were supposed to and did a great job of controlling that really explosive offense.”

The teams traded punts again when Stansbury suffered another critical error with a fumble inside the Stallions’ 10-yard line.

Brousseau tossed the dagger on the following play, drifting out of the pocket to hit Havea in the back of the end zone for the duo’s second scoring connection, and the Pioneers carried a 35-0 lead into halftime.

Brousseau’s fourth and final touchdown pass to Mays Madsen in the fourth quarter punctuated a complete performance for a Lehi team cruising into the biggest stage of the season against 5A rivals Timpview or Orem.

“We won last year so this is a brand new team,” Brousseau said. “It doesn’t really matter what happened last year, we’ve just got to play our game, do our thing and have everyone make plays. Whatever happens, happens.” 

