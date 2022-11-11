High school football: A second-half shootout leads Timpview over Orem, 48-31, in 5A semifinals

After one half of a surprising defensive slugfest, Timpview and Orem settled in and delivered the shootout everyone was expecting.

Just like in the regular season, the Thunderbirds walked away with the win over the Tigers, 48-31, on Friday afternoon in Rice-Eccles Stadium, securing a spot in the 5A championship game for the third time in four years. The Thunderbirds were a two-headed monster as senior running back Micah Beckstead totaled four touchdowns (three rushing, one receiving) while junior Quezon Villa collected a rushing and receiving touchdown and ran another one back on a kick return.

“It’s fun to see our kids adjust to the way that we want them to, as coaches,” Timpview coach Donny Atuaia said. “It’s been great to see just the overall performance. We try to push a team-first mindset. ... Micah’s Micah, he’ll do a lot of good things for us, but he’ll be the first to say that his five (linemen) up front are the team. They’re the force that drives this whole thing.”

Beckstead had the ball more than anyone else on the Timpview offense as he turned 23 carries into 188 rushing yards and three touchdowns. He also touched paydirt on his only reception of the game, a 20-yard pass midway through the fourth quarter that spelled an early end for Orem. The Thunderbirds totaled 233 rushing yards, averaging 8.3 yards per carry.

“I trust my O-linemen, so I know that they’re going to get the work done,” Beckstead said. “I know that they’re going to do their job, and that enables me to do mine.”

Senior quarterback Helaman Casuga didn’t have to carry much of a load for the Thunderbirds. He completed 10 of 18 passes for 177 yards and two touchdowns while being intercepted twice.

For Orem, junior quarterback Lance Reynolds completed 25 of 33 passes for 237 yards, three touchdowns and an interception. He also led the team in rushing with 15 carries for 87 yards while junior running back Tru To’a had 12 carries for 44 yards and a touchdown.

The offensive prowess of both teams was well known coming into the game. It made it all the more surprising when the game became a low-scoring defensive battle in the first half. Orem controlled time of possession by nearly double, keeping Timpview from running its offense, but thanks to some big plays, the Thunderbirds still held the lead, 14-10, after Orem freshman kicker Kaue Akana drilled a 28-yard field goal as time expired.

“This is a rivalry,” Atuaia said. “Anything can happen. We talk about Orem, we live so close, and us coaches have coached ‘them’ as players. It’s great to see. These kids are friends off the field. … It’s been fun, but it’s awesome to see them adjusting, especially when they’re playing friends.”

Coming out of halftime, however, Timpview turned on the jets. More specifically, they turned on Beckstead, as he broke free for a 42-yard touchdown run in the first two minutes of the third quarter. A few plays later, junior Haven Halladay intercepted an overthrown pass by Reynolds near midfield. Barely two minutes later, Beckstead completed the scoring microburst with a 20-yard run into the end zone, opening a 28-10 lead on the Tigers.

Needing a spark, Orem answered back with a 13-play, 80-yard drive for a touchdown that took almost six minutes off the clock, but the momentum lasted all of a few seconds, because Villa stepped up and delivered a haymaker in the form of a 92-yard kickoff return, putting the Thunderbirds right back up by three scores.

The T-birds kept the distance all the way through the fourth quarter, and despite a late rally and touchdown by the Tigers, Villa again delivered the knockout punch in the final minute, breaking through the Orem defense for a 41-yard touchdown run to seal the game for good.

The Thunderbirds moved to 9-2 on the season, and their final test will be yet another rematch as they prepare to take on unbeaten No. 1 seed Lehi for the title next week.

“We’re going to have to play really well,” Beckstead said. “I know that we can, but it’s all about the preparation.”

