‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ is a film about grief and healing

It’s hard to imagine the “Black Panther” franchise without Chadwick Boseman, who played the character of King T’Challa before his death in 2020.

But alas, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” Marvel’s $1.3 billion movie, is here, mourning the tragic loss of the actor who defined the franchise through somber moments as the fictional kingdom tries to build itself back up, according to The New York Times.

What is ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ about?

Directed by Ryan Coogler, who also worked on the 2018 “Black Panther,” the second installment begins with T’Challa’s mother, Queen Ramonda, played by Angela Bassett, as the temporary ruler of Wakanda, according to a press release sent to Deseret News.

As the country steps into the next chapter, new villains and new paths emerge.

Who are the characters in ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’?

There are plenty of new and old characters who go on a new journey in the kingdom of Wakanda.



Making his first appearance is the king of Talokan, Namor, played by Mexican actor Tenoch Huerta Mejía. He is the leader of the underwater kingdom, per USA Today.

Queen Ramonda returns, but this time stepping in as the ruler after losing her son and husband. She does everything she can do to protect her kingdom and its valuable resources.

There is Shuri, T’Challa’s younger sister played by Letitia Wright. Her role evolves in this new Wakanda.

Another new face is Dominique Thorne, who plays Riri Williams — aka Ironheart — a student, with Tony Stark as a former boss in the comics.

Okoye, played by Danai Gurira, had sworn to protect her king and is also coming back to insure that the royal family is safe in all their adventures, according to A.V. Club.

Fan-favorite M’Baku is also returning. Played by Winston Duke, the character is an ally and the leader of the Jabari Tribe.

Lupita Nyong’o’s Nakia will also make a comeback after losing not only her king but the love of her life.

Everett Ross, the CIA operative played by Martin Freeman, is also making an appearance.

What are critics saying about ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’?

So far, the film has an 84% Rotten Tomatoes critic score and a 94% audience score, which is composed of over 1,000 verified reviews.

USA Today movie critic Brian Truitt gave the film a rave review, calling it “a powerful follow-up … that’s funny, clever and heartbreaking, impressive in its world-building, honest in its view of world politics and naturally packed with huge action sequences.”

Meanwhile, a New York Times critic notes that director Ryan Coogler is able to feed “his own and the public’s grief into the story, infusing the movie with somber notes of family loss and collective mourning.”

But one reviewer didn’t think “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” surpassed the original and said that Boseman’s absence is deeply felt.

Overall, the Boston Globe summarized it as this: “For all its comic-book violence, over-the-top villainy, and too dark CGI, at its core this is a film about dealing with loss.”

What do parents need to know about ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’?

The 161 minute film, which is rated PG-13 for strong violence, intense action and language, is littered with positive messaging — whether it’s exemplifying the fruits that collaboration and diplomacy can bear or exploring the process of coping with loss.

The franchise originally explored the interwoven relationship within the African and African American communities, as the Houston Chronicle noted.

The sequel maintains diverse representation by placing people of color, especially women, in leading roles — women now run Wakanda.

Common Sense Media reported that there are plenty of violent action scenes that include various weapons like bombs, guns and spears. People are injured and some characters even die.

Expect plenty of cussing, as well. The film does not contain any scenes with sex, nudity or substance use.