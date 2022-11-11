Ukrainians celebrate liberation as Russia retreats from Kherson

After nine months of Russian occupation, Kherson residents rejoiced as Ukraine forces entered the city on Friday. Ukrainian soldiers received a warm welcome from crowds in the city as Russian forces face a major setback, per NBC News.

Russia issued a withdrawal from Kherson on Wednesday, losing a significant part of its impact on the country, according to the Deseret News. The retreat of Russian forces is a big win for Ukraine’s forces.

Some remaining Russian soldiers in Kherson were disguised as civilians to avoid being captured or detained, according to reports. The New York Times reported that taking over Kherson has put Ukraine closer to achieving a significant war victory.

Since Ukrainian troops entered the city, videos and photos have been posted online of locals celebrating their liberation, and raising the Ukraine flag, NPR reported.

Residents of Kherson have endured months of suffering during Russia’s occupation. The New York Times found from interviews that citizens have been abducted, children deported, and others have been tortured and killed.

The celebrations of this accomplishment are taking place throughout Kherson and Ukraine. Citizens paraded the streets, tore down Russian propaganda and honored the troops who have entered the city.

Ukraine has been cautious about Russia’s retreat, fearing it could be a trick to lure forces into a battle in the city. Kyiv officials are remaining wary that Russian forces could issue an artillery strike or leave mines behind.

The retreat is believed to be a blow to the Kremlin’s war efforts, although Russia said that it still considers Kherson to be a part of Russia, per the Times.

