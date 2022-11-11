Is ‘Black Panther 2’ any good? Here’s what fans think

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” hit theaters Thursday and has already made over $45 million in the United States, according to the Hollywood Reporter. The highly anticipated film comes after the death of actor Chadwick Boseman in 2020, who portrayed King T’Challa in the first “Black Panther” film.

The sequel raised questions about who would replace the “Black Panther” hero in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and how the film would portray his death.

How are fans reacting to the new ‘Black Panther’ film?

Now that the film has been released, it has been well rated by audiences on Google, Rotten Tomatoes, and IMDb.



Fans on Twitter have also reported loving the movie, but also finding it very heartbreaking. Some have even said that they think the sequel is better than the original film, which was a huge hit when it was released.

Here are some notable tweets about the new film — don’t worry, there are no spoilers:

The fact that Black Panther: Wakanda Forever manages to surpass the original, which is already easily one of the best MCU films, with the amount of ease that it does is insane.



its not really even a superhero film anymore. It’s just so much more than that at this point. pic.twitter.com/yJI4oa0ZLp — croc (@Croc_Block) November 11, 2022

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was 10/10. Outstanding. Won’t say nothing else till Monday. But man. Amazing. — Kevín (@KevOnStage) November 11, 2022

I just saw Black Panther and if you’ve ever had to navigate significant grief I urge you to brace yourself lol — Jannifer Gao 🌶 (@Jani__Gee) November 11, 2022

Here are a few other things you may like to know about the film. Again, there are no spoilers included.

Are there end-credit scenes in “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”?

Yes, there are two end-credit scenes at the end of the second “Black Panther” movie.

Does Chadwick Boseman’s character appear in the movie with CGI?

Marvel Studios stated that it would not use computer-generated imagery to include the late actor in the film. Marvel also stated that his character would not be recast, according to Insider.