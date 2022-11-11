Facebook Twitter
Is ‘Black Panther 2’ any good? Here’s what fans think

Are there end credits scenes in ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’? Will Chadwick Boseman’s character appear in the movie with CGI? Don’t worry, no spoilers included!

By Kelsey Nield
A scene from Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.”

Marvel Studios

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” hit theaters Thursday and has already made over $45 million in the United States, according to the Hollywood Reporter. The highly anticipated film comes after the death of actor Chadwick Boseman in 2020, who portrayed King T’Challa in the first “Black Panther” film.

The sequel raised questions about who would replace the “Black Panther” hero in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and how the film would portray his death.

How are fans reacting to the new ‘Black Panther’ film?

Now that the film has been released, it has been well rated by audiences on Google, Rotten Tomatoes, and IMDb.

Fans on Twitter have also reported loving the movie, but also finding it very heartbreaking. Some have even said that they think the sequel is better than the original film, which was a huge hit when it was released.

Here are some notable tweets about the new film — don’t worry, there are no spoilers:

Here are a few other things you may like to know about the film. Again, there are no spoilers included.

Are there end-credit scenes in “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”?

Yes, there are two end-credit scenes at the end of the second “Black Panther” movie.

Does Chadwick Boseman’s character appear in the movie with CGI?

Marvel Studios stated that it would not use computer-generated imagery to include the late actor in the film. Marvel also stated that his character would not be recast, according to Insider.

