Steven Ashworth’s 28 points off the bench leads Utah State past Bradley

LOGAN, Utah (AP) — Steven Ashworth led Utah State past Bradley on Friday night with 28 points off of the bench in an 84-62 victory.

Ashworth also had six assists for the Aggies (2-0). Zee Hamoda shot 4 for 7 (3 for 4 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free throw line to add 15 points, while Taylor Funk recorded 13 points by shooting 4 for 9 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free throw line.

Duke Deen led the way for the Braves (1-1) with 15 points, and Zek Montgomery added 12. Ja’Shon Henry also recorded seven points, nine rebounds and two steals.

Utah State entered halftime up 45-32. Ashworth paced the team in scoring in the first half with 12 points. He then scored 16 in the second half to help lead the way as Utah State went on to secure a victory, outscoring Bradley by nine points in the second stanza.

NEXT UP

Utah State takes on Santa Clara at home on Monday, and Bradley hosts Eastern Michigan on Tuesday.

