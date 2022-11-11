3 keys to Utah basketball’s 72-44 win over CSU Bakersfield

The Utah Runnin’ Utes improved to 2-0 on the season, continuing their nonconference slate with a 72-44 win over the CSU Baskersfield Roadrunners on Friday at the Jon M. Huntsman Center.
Here are three keys to Utah’s win.
Hot starts to open each half were monumental in the Utes’ victory. Utah opened the first half on a 14-0 run, holding CSU Baskersfield scoreless over the first seven minutes of the opening period before the Roadrunners’ Kaleb Higgins hit a 3-pointer to put the Roadrunners on the board.
After allowing a 7-0 run to close the first half out, Utah regrouped and opened the second half of a 16-2 run over the first six-and-a-half minutes to take a comfortable 52-25 lead and put the game out of reach.
- Gabe Madsen was the star on Friday night, scoring a career-high 25 points. He also made a career-high six 3-pointers. Madsen was key to both runs to start each half and showed off his athleticism on a dunk and a reverse layup.
- The Utes held the Roadrunners to 30% shooting from the field while shooting 48% for the game themselves.
