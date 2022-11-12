High school girls basketball: 3A/2A/1A season tips off this week. Grantsville, Kanab, Piute pegged as preseason No. 1s

The 2021-22 high school girls basketball season tips off this Tuesday for 3A, 2A and 1A schools, and familiar programs head into the season with the target on their backs again.

The favorites heading into the season according to the Deseret News annual coaches preseason rankings are Grantsville (3A), Kanab (2A) and Piute (1A), with the latter two looking to defending their state championship from a year ago.

Judge won last year’s 3A state title, but with the graduation of Teya Sidberry, it begins the year outside the top 5 rankings in 3A. The early nod goes to Grantsville, with last year’s runner-up Richfield sitting in second.

In 2A, Kanab beat South Sevier for the state title and they begin the year ranked first and third in their respective classifications.

In 1A, Piute and Panguitch open the season in their traditional spots at the top of the rankings, with Piute beginning the year with high expectations about a repeat state title.

Here’s a class-by-class look at the top five rankings:

Class 3A

Team (2021-22 record)

1. Grantsville (20-6)

2. Richfield (19-6)

3. Morgan (18-8)

4. Carbon (13-10)

5. Layton Christian (17-8)

Others receiving multiple votes: Emery, Judge Memorial, Summit Academy, Delta.

Class 2A

Team (2021-22 record)

1. Kanab (21-4)

2. North Summit (15-10)

3. South Sevier (13-3)

4. Beaver (21-3)

5. Millard (22-5)

Others receiving multiple votes: Draper APA, American Heritage, North Sevier, Parowan, Duchesne, Enterprise.

Class 1A

Team (2021-22 record)

1. Piute (25-1)

2. Panguitch (19-6)

3. Wayne (14-8)

4. Valley (10-15)

5. Rich (15-10)

Others receiving multiple votes: Tabiona, Monument Valley.