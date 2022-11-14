A guide to a budget-friendly Thanksgiving

With Thanksgiving on Nov. 24, shoppers will start going to the grocery store for their big turkey dinner.

This year, turkey prices have skyrocketed and the butter shortage means that the big day might cost more this year than in years before. The Deseret News previously reported that shoppers can expect to spend 13.5% more this year on their Thanksgiving staples.

To help you get the cost of Thanksgiving down while still enjoying the day, here’s a quick guide to a budget-friendly Thanksgiving.

How to save money on a turkey

There are two options here. The first is to forgo the turkey altogether. There are other cheaper options like chicken or even something vegan or vegetarian like stuffed peppers or mushrooms. In redefining the Thanksgiving meal, you may find something that your family likes even more and that’s lighter on your wallet.

The second option is to go to a store like Costco or Winco to buy your turkey. The turkeys at Costco and Winco are priced under the expected national average and this might be the best option you can find. Be sure to check different prices at different stores near you to see if there’s a good deal for the bird.

Thanksgiving sides

As with anything, less is more.

Picking a handful of really good sides as opposed to making every side possible is the best way to save money. Think of it like this: potatoes are a low cost food. Making a lot of mashed potatoes will cost significantly less than making a lot of honey-glazed Brussels sprouts with bacon. Picking two or three starchy sides and a couple of simple vegetable sides like roasted carrots and steamed green beans can help provide balance in the meal.

Selecting sides that use common ingredients is another way to save money. The carrots you buy for a side could also be used in the stuffing. Thinking ahead to have overlap on ingredients will help you to buy fewer ingredients overall.

Making your own bread for a side means that you can use that bread in your stuffing dish — another way to repurpose what you are making to buy fewer ingredients.

Desserts

This advice is the same as up above: try making fewer desserts overall. If your family loves pie, make one flavor of pie as opposed to two or three. The less you make, the more time you can spend focusing on making it really good.

Other options to save money

Saving money on Thanksgiving might also mean doing a potluck with friends and family. Sharing the burden of cooking means that you get to spend more time with each other.

As always, when shopping on a budget: make a list and stick to it, look for deals at grocery stores near you and try to use what you already have in your pantry.

